US sanctions 50 Russian oligarchs

PTI

Washington, March 4

The White House has imposed new sanctions on 50 Russian oligarchs, including Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskovt, and their families in the latest attempt to target President Vladimir Putin for ordering the invasion of Ukraine.

President Joe Biden said “Today, I'm announcing that we’re adding dozens of names to the list, including one of Russia's wealthiest billionaires. I'm banning travel to America by more than 50 Russian oligarchs, their families, and their close associates,” Biden told reporters at the top of his Cabinet meeting at the White House on Thursday. —