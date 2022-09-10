US sanctions Iran over cyberattack on Albania

Washington, September 9

The US on Friday imposed sanctions on Iran's intelligence agency and its leadership in response to malicious cyberattacks on Albanian government computer systems in July.

The Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control designated Iran's Ministry of Intelligence and Security and Esmail Khatib, who heads the ministry, for what it said were cyber-related activities against the US and its allies.

Albania cut diplomatic ties with Iran and expelled its embassy staff over the attack. It was the first known case of a country cutting diplomatic relations over a cyberattack. Albania has accused Iran of carrying out the July 15 attack, which temporarily shut down numerous government digital services and websites. — AP