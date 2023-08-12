US sanctions Russians over Ukraine war

PTI

Washington, August 11

The US Treasury Department on Friday imposed financial sanctions against four Russians on the board of Alfa Group, a Russian conglomerate with interests in oil, natural gas and banking.

Sanctioned by Treasury are Petr Olegovich Aven, Mikhail Maratovich Fridman, German Borisovich Khan and Alexey Viktorovich Kuzmichev. The sanctions are part of continuing efforts to place restrictions in response to Russian invasion of Ukraine. 

#Russia #Ukraine