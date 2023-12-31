US says it shot down 2 missiles launched from Houthi-controlled areas

Reuters

December 30

The United States (US) shot down two missiles headed towards a container ship in the southern Red Sea and launched from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen on Saturday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

USS GRAVELY shoots down two anti-ship ballistic missiles while responding to Houthi attack on merchant vessel.



Today at approximately 8:30 p.m. (Sanaa time), the container ship MAERSK HANGZHOU reported that they were struck by a missile while transiting the Southern Red Sea. The… pic.twitter.com/nUgifhkdC8 — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) December 31, 2023

A Singapore-flagged, Denmark-owned/operated container ship reported that it was struck by a missile and the USS Gravely and USS Laboon responded to the ship, CENTCOM said in a post on X.

While responding, the US Navy destroyer gravely shot down two anti-ship ballistic missiles fired from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, CENTCOM added.

The vessel is reportedly seaworthy. There were no reported injuries.

The Iran-aligned Houthis, who control much of Yemen, have disrupted world trade for weeks with attacks on ships passing through the Bab al-Mandab Strait at the southern end of the Red Sea in what they say is a response to Israel’s war in Gaza.

This is the 23rd attack by the Houthis on international shipping since November 19, CENTCOM said.

