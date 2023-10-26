US science awards for Indian-Americans

Washington, October 25

US President Joe Biden has honoured Ashok Gadgil and Subra Suresh with the country’s highest scientific awards for their contribution in science and technology fields.

Gadgil got White House National Medal for Technology and Innovation for providing life-sustaining resources to communities.

Suresh got the National Medal of Science for pioneering research across engineering, physical sciences and life sciences. — Agencies

