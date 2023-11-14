US, Seoul revise plan to tackle N Korean nukes

Seoul, November 13
The United States and South Korea on Monday updated a bilateral security agreement with the aim of more effectively countering North Korea’s evolving nuclear and missile threats.
The move followed high-level military talks in Seoul, where the allies also discussed enhancing three-way defense exercises with Japan and improving information-sharing on North Korean missile launches.
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was in Seoul for annual security talks with South Korean military officials, including Defense Minister Shin Won-sik, which were focused on boosting nuclear deterrence against North Korea.
They also talked about how the allies could coordinate over broader geopolitical issues, including Russia’s war on Ukraine and China’s regional assertiveness, Austin said. — AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi gas chamber again as ban on Diwali crackers goes up in smoke
AQI ‘severe’ in several parts | Odd-even on cards
Post Diwali, air quality dips in most cities across Haryana
AQI hovered around ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’ during the past 24 ...