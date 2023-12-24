 US shoots down 4 drones launched from Houthi-controlled areas: CENTCOM : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • US shoots down 4 drones launched from Houthi-controlled areas: CENTCOM

US shoots down 4 drones launched from Houthi-controlled areas: CENTCOM

Houthis are disrupting world trade since weeks with attacks on ships passing through the Bab al-Mandab Strait at the southern end of the Red Sea

US shoots down 4 drones launched from Houthi-controlled areas: CENTCOM

“These attacks represent the 14th and 15th attacks on commercial shipping by Houthi militants since October 17,” CENTCOM said. X/@CENTCOM



Reuters

Cairo, December 23

The United States shot down four drones headed towards a US destroyer in the southern Red Sea and launched from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen on Saturday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

“These attacks represent the 14th and 15th attacks on commercial shipping by Houthi militants since October 17,” CENTCOM said in a post on X.

The Iran-aligned Houthis, who control much of Yemen, have disrupted world trade for weeks with attacks on ships passing through the Bab al-Mandab Strait at the southern end of the Red Sea, in what they say is a response to Israel’s war in Gaza.

The US Naval Forces Central Command responded to distress calls from two ships under attack, CENTCOM said.

A Norwegian-flagged, owned and operated chemical/oil tanker reported a near miss of a Houthi drone attack, and a Gabon-owned, Indian-flagged crude oil tanker reported being hit by a one-way attack, the post said.

Two Houthi anti-ship ballistic missiles were also “fired into international shipping lanes in the southern Red Sea from Houthi controlled areas of Yemen”, it said. “No ships reported being impacted by the ballistic missiles.” The UK Maritime Trade Operations agency earlier reported that an uncrewed aerial system had exploded near a vessel in the Bab al-Mandab Strait, 45 nautical miles southwest of Saleef in Yemen.

The US launched Operation Prosperity Guardian three days ago, saying more than a dozen countries had agreed to participate in an effort that will involve joint patrols in Red Sea waters near Yemen.

The Sanaa-based group has obstructed their passage through the strait.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#United States of America USA


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

100-ft-tall minaret to come up in Punjab’s Amritsar to mark Mohammed Rafi’s birth centenary

2
Diaspora

Canada on hunt for drug smuggler who fled to India

3
Punjab

43,000 calls made from Ferozepur jail: Special Services Operation Cell AIG, inspector suspended

4
World

Merchant ship with 21 Indians hit by drone off India's west coast, Navy sends its warship

5
Punjab

Power stolen to keep meter reading below 600 for ‘zero’ bill, state loses Rs 1,000 crore

6
Himachal

Stopped from passing through VIP lane at toll plaza on Shimla-Kalka highway, tourist opens fire; detained

7
India

Extremist forces outside India should not get space, says Jaishankar after temple is vandalised in US

8
Delhi

Retired IPS officer who had served in RAW and Intelligence Bureau run over by train in Delhi

9
Haryana

Taxi driver shot dead on Delhi-Jaipur highway in Haryana's Manesar

10
India

Major rejig in Congress ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls; Priyanka removed as UP in-charge, Pilot gets key role in Chhattisgarh

Don't Miss

View All
UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali
Himachal

After snowfall, tourist influx gains momentum in Manali

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists
Himachal

Artworks on tunnel walls in Shimla draw tourists

Self-propelled Shimla train on track after trial
Himachal

Self-propelled train on heritage Kalka-Shimla track after trial

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse
Punjab

Illegal mining turns Ropar bridge wobbly, may collapse

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auctions, know what happens next
Trending

When Preity Zinta bought wrong player for Punjab Kings at IPL auction, know what happened next

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road
Trending

Watch viral video of a series of cars bump into each other on Bengaluru road

Top News

Days after election, Wrestling Federation of India suspended by Sports Ministry

Days after election, Wrestling Federation of India suspended by Sports Ministry

Newly elected body appears to be in ‘complete control of for...

Retired police officer shot dead by militants in J-K’s Baramulla

Retired police officer shot dead by militants at mosque in J-K’s Baramulla

Mohammad Shafi was shot inside a mosque early today

Indian crew safe as Houthi drone strikes commercial oil tanker MV Sai Baba in Red Sea

Indian crew safe as Houthi drone strikes commercial oil tanker MV Sai Baba in Red Sea

US Central Command describes the vessel as an Indian-flagged...

Heavy tourist footfall leads to huge traffic snarls on Manali-Leh highway

Heavy tourist footfall leads to huge traffic snarls on Manali-Leh highway Heavy tourist footfall leads to huge traffic snarls on Manali-Leh highway

Police struggle to regulate traffic

IIT-Kanpur Professor suffers cardiac arrest while delivering speech at alumni meet, dies

IIT-Kanpur Professor suffers cardiac arrest while delivering speech at alumni meet, dies

According to sources, the Professor was grappling with cardi...


Cities

View All

One shot dead, two injured in firing at Khawaspur village

One shot dead, two injured in firing at Khawaspur village

Potholed Majitha road bypass makes commuting difficult for residents

Amritsar MC razes 8 illegal under-construction buildings

Posters deface paintings on pillars

4 kg of heroin, 20 bullets seized

2 MBBS students die in Bathinda car accident

2 MBBS students die in Bathinda car accident

V-P: Alumni must contribute to policy-making

V-P: Alumni must contribute to policy-making

Takes a dig at Opposition, says Bharat growing like never before

Three-year-old falls into underground tank, dies

Street vending scheme ‘faulty’, enforcement ‘poor’

Cold weather conditions prevail in most parts of Punjab, Haryana; Hisar coldest in region

Air quality worsens in Delhi, AQI spikes to 447

Air quality worsens in Delhi, AQI spikes to 447

Delhi Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena recommends CBI probe into supply of ‘fake’ drugs in govt hospitals

BJP demands Delhi Health Minister’s dismissal

Ruckus during Delhi MC’s session

Congress extends support to Delhi MC employees’ union

Gangster Devinder had ‘ties’ with Chaudhary

Gangster Devinder had ‘ties’ with Chaudhary

2 masked men fire shots at contractor

Two habitual criminals land in police net

2 held with opium, 20-kg poppy husk

Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat to halt at city railway station

Century-old unsafe bridge: PWD takes helm after MC delayed project for 12 yrs

Century-old unsafe bridge: PWD takes helm after MC delayed project for 12 yrs

Roundabout junctions caused maximum road mishaps in city

Man out on bail caught with 810 gm of heroin

Man held with 2-kg opium

Clinic robbery cracked, 2 notorious criminals held

Two arrested with stolen high-end cars

Two arrested with stolen high-end cars

Police arrest gangster’s aide

Music fest gets underway at Kalidasa auditorium

Declamation competition marks Consumers Day