US slaps sanctions on IS, Qaida supporters

Washington: The US has imposed sanctions on 20 individuals and 29 companies for providing financial support to operations of ISIS and al-Qaida terrorist groups in the Maldives. PTI
Junta grants partial pardon to Suu Kyi
Bangkok: Myanmar's military-led government has reduced the prison sentences of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi in a clemency connected to a religious holiday in the Buddhist-majority country, state media said Tuesday. AP
Gurugram, Nuh remain tense as fresh violence takes toll to 5
Mob torches religious site, imam killed | 110 detained, curf...
Virtual to real: How war on social media triggered arson in Nuh
Most suspects detained YouTubers, say police
Indian woman who fell into Singapore Straits from cruise ship has died, says son
The couple's other son Apoorv Sahani had said on Monday that...
Parwanoo-Dharampur section of National Highway-5 closed for traffic after landslide
The district police have directed the commuters to use alter...
Singapore's Indian-origin investment guru Narayana Iyer Narayanan dies
Narayanan, who had deep knowledge of the stock and share mar...