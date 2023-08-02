US slaps sanctions on IS, Qaida supporters

Washington: The US has imposed sanctions on 20 individuals and 29 companies for providing financial support to operations of ISIS and al-Qaida terrorist groups in the Maldives. PTI

Junta grants partial pardon to Suu Kyi

Bangkok: Myanmar's military-led government has reduced the prison sentences of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi in a clemency connected to a religious holiday in the Buddhist-majority country, state media said Tuesday. AP

