US, South Korea, Japan set to deepen military ties

Washington, August 18

The United States, Japan and South Korea are set to sign on to a new security pledge, committing the three countries to consult with each other in the event of a security crisis or threat in the Pacific, according to Biden administration officials.

Details about the new “duty to consult” commitment emerged as President Joe Biden prepared Friday to welcome South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for a summit at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland.

The move is one of several joint efforts that the leaders are expected to announce at the daylong summit, as the three countries look to tighten security and economic ties amid increasing concerns about North Korea’s persistent nuclear threats and Chinese provocations in the Pacific.

Kishida, before departing Tokyo, told reporters the summit would be a “historic occasion”. — PTI

China warns of increasing tensions

China slammed the summit of the US, Japan and South Korea leaders, saying no country should “seek its own security at the expense of the security interests of others and of regional peace and stability”. “The international community has its own judegment as to who is creating contradictions and increasing tensions,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said

