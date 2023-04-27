 US state Republicans bans trans lawmaker Zephyr for rest of legislative session : The Tribune India

US state Republicans bans trans lawmaker Zephyr for rest of legislative session

The 34-year-old Democrat will be allowed to retain her seat and cast votes remotely, but will not be able to participate in debates

US state Republicans bans trans lawmaker Zephyr for rest of legislative session

Montana State Representative Zooey Zephyr speaks to reporters after a motion to bar Zephyr from the House chamber passed, at the Montana State Capitol in Helena, Montana, US, on April 26, 2023. Reuters



IANS

Washington, April 27

The Republican-majority House of Representatives in Montana has barred Zooey Zephyr, the first openly transgender woman elected to the US state's legislature, from attending the remainder of this year's legislative session over her remarks that lawmakers who backed a ban on gender-affirming healthcare for minors would have "blood on your hands".

Under the disciplinary measure approved on a 68-32 vote on Wednesday, the 34-year-old Democrat will be allowed to retain her seat and cast votes remotely, but will not be able to participate in debates, reports CNN.

The session is scheduled to end next week.

"We have a week and a half left of the session, and we'll be covering important topics -- housing bills, the state's budget -- and every bill that goes forward for the remainder of this session, there will be 11,000 Montanans whose representative is missing, whose voices cannot be heard on those bills," Zephyr told CNN on Wednesday evening.

The development comesafter Republicans accused her of stoking violence and violating the chamber's decorum with her comment.

On April 18, Zephyr registered her opposition to a proposed bill that would ban gender-affirming care for transgender youth in Montana, reports the BBC.

"I hope the next time there's an invocation, when you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands," she had said in reference to the high rates of suicide risk among transgender youth and adults.

Montana House Majority Leader Sue Vinton, the Republican who sponsored the resolution to ban the lawmaker, said on the floor on Wednesday that Zephyr had "encouraged the continuation of the disruption of this body, placing legislators, staff and even our pages at the risk of harm".

"Freedom in this body involves obedience to all the rules of this body, including the rules of decorum," CNN quoted Vinton as saying.

Zephyr, who was given five minutes to address the chamber ahead of the vote, said Republicans who hold a super-majority in Montana's House and Senate were using decorum as a "tool of oppression" and said his restrictions on her speech and of protesters supporting her were a "nail in the coffin of democracy" But, she added, "you cannot kill democracy that easily".

Wednesday's development comes just weeks after Tennessee Republicans voted to expel two black Democrats who led protests on the legislature floor in favour of gun safety in the days following a mass shooting in a Nashville school.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Singapore executes Indian-origin man for cannabis trafficking

2
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

3
Punjab

Buzz over SAD, BJP burying the hatchet

4
Nation

Defamation case: Gujarat HC judge recuses from hearing Rahul Gandhi’s appeal against Surat court order

5
Nation

10 police personnel, driver killed in blast carried out by Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada

6
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal cremation LIVE UPDATES: Mortal remains of SAD patriarch brought to native village Lambi for last rites

7
Trending

Bengaluru woman jumps off moving bike to escape molestation bid by Rapido driver; incident caught on CCTV

8
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal: Queues of mourners, PM Modi leads tributes

9
Nation

Teen NEET aspirant ends life in Rajasthan’s Kota

10
Punjab

CM Bhagwant Mann hands over Rs 1 crore each to family of 4 soldiers from Punjab killed in Poonch

Don't Miss

View All
Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader’s number
Punjab

Punjabi NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader's number

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky

Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors
Features

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting
Features

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting

Top News

'Like being on deathbed': Rescued Indians share tales of ordeal in Sudan

'Like being on deathbed': Rescued Indians share tales of ordeal in Sudan

Sukhvinder Singh from Haryana recalls his ordeal in Sudan

Parkash Singh Badal cremation LIVE UPDATES: Mortal remains of SAD patriarch brought to native village Lambi for last rites

Parkash Singh Badal cremation LIVE UPDATES: Mortal remains of SAD patriarch brought to native village Lambi for last rites

Parkash Singh Badal was tall, handsome and came from a wealthy zamindar family, classmate in Lahore recalls their hostel days

Parkash Singh Badal was tall, handsome and came from a wealthy zamindar family, classmate in Lahore recalls their hostel days

Gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh released from Saharsa jail

Gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh released from Saharsa jail

Anand was serving a life term for his alleged role in the 19...

Boxing legend Kaur Singh dies at 74

Boxing legend Kaur Singh dies at 74

Had been living in his native village in Sangrur; dies in a ...


Cities

View All

BSF shoots down drone in Amritsar sector, seizes over 2kg heroin and opium

BSF shoots down drone in Amritsar sector, seizes over 2kg heroin and opium

20 hurt as bus crashes after brake failure

CKD condoles death of former CM Badal

Parkash Singh Badal dominated SGPC for decades

Call to restore British-era clock atop Hall Gate

Ensured big-ticket projects for Bathinda

Parkash Singh Badal ensured big-ticket projects for Bathinda

2 years on, collector rates set for 10% increase in UT

2 years on, collector rates set for 10% increase in Chandigarh

13 immigration agents booked for defying order

Mohali: WTC, Beverly promoters move appellate authority

MC revises rates of 3 commercial grounds

Spurious drugs: Dera Bassi firm exported 18K cough syrup bottles

AAP Mayor Shelly, her deputy Iqbal re-elected unopposed

AAP Mayor Shelly, her deputy Iqbal re-elected unopposed

Delhi CM faces Oppn ire over Rs 45-cr house renovation

Life of ‘Thesaurus Man’ comes alive in documentary

Light rain to bring respite from heat

Need preliminary probe before FIR against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh: Delhi Police to SC

Akalis, BJP suspend Jalandhar bypoll campaign

Akalis, BJP suspend Jalandhar bypoll campaign

Income tax raids continue at premises of Jalandhar pastor

Thousands of fish found dead in Kali Bein in Sultanpur Lodhi

Parkash Singh Badal’s death: Tributes pour in across party lines

Confusion among staff, students over holiday

18-year-old beaten to death in Ludhiana, friend gets serious injuries

18-year-old beaten to death in Ludhiana, friend gets serious injuries

Brampton homicide: Canada police issue arrest warrant

Ludhiana ranks third among 12 ‘rising cities’ in country, says survey

Dumping of waste in Gill village pond: Two Ludhiana activists move National Green Tribunal

26 fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana district

CM to attend Pbi varsity’s foundation day celebration

CM to attend Pbi varsity's foundation day celebration

Arhtiyas threaten protest over tardy lifting of wheat

28 new Covid cases surface in district

District Administration earmarks 1.2 km for cycle track