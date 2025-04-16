DT
Home / World / US steps up probe into chip imports

US steps up probe into chip imports

The Trump administration is proceeding with probes into imports of pharmaceuticals and semiconductors as part of a bid to impose tariffs on both sectors on grounds that extensive reliance on foreign production of medicine and chips is a national security...
Reuters
Washington, Updated At : 03:23 AM Apr 16, 2025 IST
The Trump administration is proceeding with probes into imports of pharmaceuticals and semiconductors as part of a bid to impose tariffs on both sectors on grounds that extensive reliance on foreign production of medicine and chips is a national security threat, Federal Register filings on Monday showed.

The filings announce 21-day public comment periods and mark Trump’s latest use of Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 as justification for so-called sectoral tariffs aimed at boosting domestic production of goods.

