US supports religious freedom, says Blinken

Washington, October 27
Religious freedom is the fundamental American value and supporting it is a priority for US President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at a Diwali reception hosted by him.
Blinken made these comments on Wednesday, while addressing an impressive gathering of Indian Americans, including community leaders and those serving in the Biden administration.
“Religious freedom is an invaluable part of the United States diplomacy because it actually helps us build bonds with other nations and with people around the world,” he said. Religious freedom is a fundamental American value, and supporting it is a priority for President Biden, Blinken asserted.
“One way that we show our support religious diversity is through helping preserve vital pieces of cultural heritage around the world.
