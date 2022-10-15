US teen kills 5 in N Carolina, officer hurt

Raleigh, October 14

A 15-year-old boy fatally shot two persons in the streets of a neighbourhood in North Carolina’s capital city, then fled towards a walking trail where he opened fire, killing three more and wounding two others, the police said on Friday.Raleigh police chief Estella Patterson said the suspect was hospitalised in critical condition.

Those killed were a racially diverse group Among the dead was an off-duty police officer Gabriel Torres, who was on his way to work when the shooting began. A second police officer was wounded and discharged from hospital while a 59-year-old woman was hospitalised in serious condition.

The suspect, who was not immediately identified by police, eluded officers for hours before he was cornered in a home, the police said.

The Raleigh shooting was the latest in a violent week across the country. Five persons were killed on Sunday in a shooting at a home in Inman, South Carolina. On Wednesday night two police officers were fatally shot in Connecticut after apparently being drawn into an ambush by an emergency call about possible domestic violence. Police officers have been shot this week in Greenville, Mississippi; Decatur, Illinois; Philadelphia, Las Vegas and central Florida. — AP