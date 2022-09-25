US terminates Af's designation as major non-NATO ally

PTI

Washington, September 24

US President Joe Biden has terminated the designation of Afghanistan as a major non-NATO ally, more than a year after the Taliban captured power in Kabul.

In 2012, the United States named Afghanistan a major non-NATO (MNNA) ally, which cleared the way for the two countries to maintain a defence and economic relationship.

The designation gave several facilities and concessions to Afghanistan in terms of defence and security-related assistance and equipment.

The change in Afghanistan's status follows Biden's withdrawal of US troops from the country last year.