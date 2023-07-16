 US to deploy F-16 fighter jets to protect ships from Iranian seizures in Gulf region : The Tribune India

  • World
  • US to deploy F-16 fighter jets to protect ships from Iranian seizures in Gulf region

US to deploy F-16 fighter jets to protect ships from Iranian seizures in Gulf region

US to deploy F-16 fighter jets to protect ships from Iranian seizures in Gulf region

The US is beefing up its use of fighter jets around the strategic Strait of Hormuz to protect ships from Iranian seizures, a senior defence official said on Friday, adding the US was increasingly concerned about the growing ties between Iran, Russia and Syria across West Asia.



Washington, July 15

The US is beefing up its use of fighter jets around the strategic Strait of Hormuz to protect ships from Iranian seizures, a senior defence official said on Friday, adding the US was increasingly concerned about the growing ties between Iran, Russia and Syria across West Asia.

Speaking to Pentagon reporters, the official said the US would send F-16 fighter jets to the Gulf region to augment the A-10 attack aircraft that have been patrolling there for more than a week. The move comes after Iran tried to seize two oil tankers near the strait last week, opening fire on one of them.

The defence official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to provide details of military operations in the region, said the F-16s would give air cover to the ships moving through the waterway and increase the military’s visibility in the area, as a deterrent to Iran. The US navy said in both instances the Iranian naval vessels backed off when the USS McFaul, a guided-missile destroyer, arrived on the scene. In addition, the defence official told reporters the US is considering a number of military options to address increasing Russian aggression in the skies over Syria, which complicated efforts to strike an Islamic State group leader last weekend.

The official declined to detail the options, but said the US would not cede any territory and would continue to fly in the western part of the country on anti-Islamic State missions.

The Russian military activity, which has increased in frequency and aggression since March, stems from growing cooperation and coordination between Moscow, Tehran and the Syrian government to try to pressure the US to leave Syria, the official said. The official said Russia was beholden to Iran for its support in the war in Ukraine, and Tehran wants the US out of Syria so it can more easily move lethal aid to Lebanese Hezbollah and threaten Israel. The US has seen more cooperation, collaboration, planning and intelligence sharing, largely between mid-level Russian and Iranian Quds force leaders in Syria, to pressure the US to remove troops from Syria, the official added.

There are about 900 US forces in the country, and others move in and out to conduct missions targeting Islamic State group militants. — AP

A-10 attack aircraft on patrol for over a week

  • The US would send F-16 fighter jets to the Gulf region to augment the A-10 attack aircraft that have been patrolling there for more than a week
  • The move comes after Iran tried to impound two oil tankers near the strait last week, opening fire on one of them
  • The F-16s would give air cover to the ships moving through the waterway and increase the military’s visibility in the area as a deterrent to Iran

US-Iran faceoff in Strait of Hormuz

July 5, 2023 US navy says Iran tried to seize two oil tankers near the Strait, opening fire on one of them

July 2019 USS Boxer destroys an Iranian drone in the Strait after it threatens a US navy ship but Iran denies it has lost an air vehicle

June 2019 Iran shoots down a US drone. In another incident, two tankers attacked in south of the Strait which Washington blames on Iran; Tehran denies

May Four ships, including two Saudi oil tankers, are attacked in the Gulf just outside the Strait. US officials blame Iran, Tehran denies the charges

July 2018 President Hassan Rouhani (then) hints Iran could disrupt oil trade through the Strait in response to US calls to reduce Iran's oil exports to zero

January 2012 Iran threatens to block the Strait in retaliation for US and European sanctions aimed at curbing Tehran's nuclear programme

Early 2008 The United States says Iranian vessels threaten three US navy ships in the Strait

#Russia

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab flood catastrophe: 'Where is the government, leaders only coming to click photos for social media'; anger grows as flood situation worsens

2
Punjab punjab floods

Rain fury: Sultanpur Lodhi MLA Rana Inder Partap Singh booked for breaking 'bundh'

3
Trending

Wave sweeps woman at Bandra Bandstand in Mumbai, chilling video goes viral

4
Punjab

Punjab rain fury: Patiala, Sangrur, Ludhiana, Moga among 15 worst flood-hit districts as Sutlej, Ghaggar overflow

5
Punjab

Bambhia gang member under treatment escapes from hospital where Lawrence Bishnoi is admitted

6
Trending

Pakistani man finds ‘best place to catch rich people', begs on flight for money to build madrasa; video goes viral

7
Himachal

IMD issues Orange alert for heavy rain in 7 Himachal districts for next 72 hours

8
Amritsar

Robber shot dead in police encounter

9
Business

Sensex closes above historic 66,000 mark for first time

10
Entertainment

Marathi actor Ravindra Mahajani found dead in Pune; police say ‘he died around three days ago’

Don't Miss

View All
Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh
Haryana

Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh

Choked water passages behind flooding: Experts
Punjab

Choked water passages behind Punjab flooding, say Experts

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Top News

India, UAE join hands for trade in local currencies

India, UAE join hands for trade in local currencies

India, France to bolster counter-terror steps

India, France to bolster counter-terror steps

‘Horizon 25’ document draws roadmap for bilateral ties over ...

In French pact, HAL gets next-gen tech for copter engines

In French pact, HAL gets next-gen tech for copter engines

IMRH expected to replace Russian Mi-17s

Monsoon Fury: 48 Mansa villages face flooding as Ghaggar breaches banks at 2 spots

Monsoon Fury: 48 Mansa villages face flooding as Ghaggar breaches banks at 2 spots

Houses lost in rain, loans make it worse for Solan residents

Houses lost in rain, loans make it worse for Solan residents


Cities

View All

Pungrain dacoity case solved, four men held with trucks, pistol

Pungrain dacoity case solved, four men held with trucks, pistol

Patwari held for taking Rs 4K bribe

Water below danger mark in Ravi, Beas

Farmers yet to drain floodwater from fields

State of amenities: Sans gardener, sanitation goes for toss at second park in Bhalla Colony

City to have SCADA centre next month

Chandigarh to have SCADA centre next month

Three Sukhna Choe bridges still closed

70K candidates to take test for 177 posts of conductor, driver

36 down with diarrhoea in Mohali district

Health activities under watch in district, says DC

Yamuna level recedes, but fresh rain a worry

Yamuna level recedes, but fresh rain a worry

How Army cut open gates of barrage under ITO bridge

After DU course on Savarkar, JNU mulls chapters on Shivaji

Fire at DCM building on Barakhamba Road

Two arrested over filing of fake GST returns

Post deluge, women, kids, elderly struggle for survival

Post deluge, women, kids, elderly struggle for survival

Govt prepared to prevent spread of waterborne diseases: Health Minister

Union Minister visits flood-affected areas

Railways resumes train services from Jalandhar

Special Secretary reviews health facilities at rehab centre, Civil Hospital in Hoshiarpur

Ludhiana residents still facing trouble in areas hit by Ganda Nullah

Ludhiana residents still facing trouble in areas hit by Ganda Nullah

Water level recedes in most flood-hit areas in Ludhiana

Body of Navy engineer swept away in Manali floods found

Ludhiana NGOs raise Rs 17.5 crore to give new lease of life to toddler

Ludhiana businessman duped of Rs 32 lakh

Boy washed away

Boy washed away

Lok Adalat : 111 cases setlled

Cops crack murder case, arrest five

Thefts rise in flood-hit Gopal Colony

Residents protest dumping of waste on Sirhind Choe banks