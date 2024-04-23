 US to take aim at Chinese banks aiding Russia war effort, WSJ reports : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • US to take aim at Chinese banks aiding Russia war effort, WSJ reports

US to take aim at Chinese banks aiding Russia war effort, WSJ reports

US to take aim at Chinese banks aiding Russia war effort, WSJ reports

Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Reuters/File



Beijing, April 23

The US is drafting sanctions that could cut some Chinese banks off the global financial system, in the hopes of stopping Beijing's commercial support of Russia's military production, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

With Secretary of State Antony Blinken due to visit China this week, it remains to be seen whether this financial threat will dent the China-Russia trade enabling Moscow to rebuild its military after losses in Ukraine, the report said.

Blinken on Friday criticised Chinese support for Russia's defence industry, saying Beijing was the key contributor to Moscow's war in Ukraine through its provision of critical components for weaponry.

In recent weeks, US officials have intensified pressure on China, warning that Washington was ready to take action against Chinese financial institutions facilitating trade in goods with dual civilian and military applications.

US officials said targeting banks with sanctions was an escalatory option in case diplomatic overtures fail to persuade Beijing to curb exports, the report said.

Cutting banks off from access to the dollar - used in much of global trade - is often reserved as a last resort, as such sanctions often force banks into failure.

It would also represent a particular risk for China, amid a sputtering economic recovery and growing debt.

'Groundless accusations'

A spokesperson for China's foreign ministry on Tuesday said China was "firmly opposed" to the US making "groundless accusations" about normal trade exchanges with Russia.

"We are firmly opposed to the hypocritical practice of the US side itself pouring fuel but blaming the Chinese side," Wang Wenbin said at a regular news briefing when questioned on the possible sanctions.

"China's right to conduct normal economic and trade exchanges with other countries, including Russia, is inviolable," said Wang.

The People's Bank of China and the National Financial Regulatory Administration, China's top banking regulator, didn't immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comments.

China and Russia have fostered more trade in yuan instead of the dollar in the wake of the Ukraine war, potentially shielding their economies from possible US sanctions. The United States and other Western nations imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia's financial system after Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

Several banks in China, the United Arab Emirates and Turkey have boosted their sanctions-compliance requirements, resulting in delays or the rejection of money transfers to Moscow, Reuters reported in March. The delays show how US restrictions can have a strong knock-on effect.

Banks, cautious of sanctions, have started to ask their clients to provide written guarantees that no person or entity from the US SDN (Special Designated Nationals) list is involved in a deal or is a beneficiary of a payment.

Reuters

 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#China #Russia


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab INDIA VOTES 2024

Tough fight for Harsimrat Badal in Bathinda as kin Manpreet, Fateh pitch for rivals

2
Punjab

Nawanshahr ex-MLA Angad Singh injured in road accident

3
Lok Sabha Elections

Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi building on ‘M’ factor, is low voter turnout in Phase 1 the reason?

4
India

Misleading advertisements: Supreme Court turns heat on IMA; poses questions on alleged unethical conduct of its members

5
India

Australian journalist leaves India over visa issue day after she reported on Sikh separatist Nijjar

6
Trending

Supreme Court rejects Rakhi Sawant’s bail plea, asks her to surrender in leaked video controversy

7
Jalandhar

BJP leader Vijay Sampla’s nephew Robin Sampla joins AAP

8
Punjab

Akalis name 6 more, Harsimrat Badal from Bathinda, Mohinder Singh Kaypee Jalandhar

9
India

'My mother's mangalsutra was sacrificed for this country'; Priyanka Gandhi's blistering attack on PM

10
World

Video: 10 dead as 2 helicopters crash during military rehearsal in Malaysia

Don't Miss

View All
Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Sikhs celebrate Baisakhi on NY Assembly premises
Diaspora

Sikhs celebrate 'Khalsa Sajna Divas' on New York Assembly premises

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations
Trending

Diljit Dosanjh’s alleged wife slams social media for misuse of her identity amid speculations

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves food at Iftar langar in Lahore
Trending

In photos, Sikh man in Pakistan who was forced to leave Peshawar because of security reasons serves Iftar langar in Lahore

Top News

Congress nominee's ‘Constitution forced on Goa’ remarks invite PM’s ire; BJP files complaint

Congress nominee's ‘Constitution forced on Goa’ remarks invite PM’s ire; BJP files complaint

A defiant Fernandes says he is ready for a debate on his con...

Black money was made white through demonetisation, then deposited in BJP's account: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

'My mother's mangalsutra was sacrificed for this country'; Priyanka Gandhi's blistering attack on PM

Priyanka was referring to Modi's allegations that the Congre...

Delhi court extends judicial custody of CM Arvind Kejriwal, BRS leader Kavitha in excise policy case till May 7

Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal, Kavitha to remain in jail as Delhi court extends their judicial custody till May 7

They were produced before the court through video conference...

Misleading advertisements: Supreme Court turns heat on IMA; poses questions on alleged unethical conduct of its members

Misleading advertisements: Supreme Court turns heat on IMA; poses questions on alleged unethical conduct of its members

A Bench led by Justice Hima Kohli expands scope of hearing a...

Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi building on the ‘M’ factor, is low voter turnout in phase 1 a reason?

Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi building on ‘M’ factor, is low voter turnout in Phase 1 the reason?

Attacking the Congress using the ‘M’—manifesto, ‘mangalsutra...


Cities

View All

8.30 kg ‘pure-grade’ heroin seized in Pathankot, 3 held

8.30 kg ‘pure-grade’ heroin seized in Pathankot, 3 held

Ensure lifting of procured wheat in 72 hours: DC

Passengers continue to face problem due to ‘rail roko’ agitation by farmers

Pakistani intruder held

Employees question AAP candidate on unfulfilled promises

Tough fight for Harsimrat in Bathinda as kin Manpreet, Fateh pitch for rivals

Tough fight for Harsimrat Badal in Bathinda as kin Manpreet, Fateh pitch for rivals

Akalis name 6 more, Harsimrat Badal from Bathinda, Mohinder Singh Kaypee Jalandhar

Retired DSP, 2 others awarded 12-year-jail term in NDPS case

Retired DSP, 2 others awarded 12-year-jail term in NDPS case

Goods train stuck at railway crossing on Issapur and Dera Bassi track; blocks connectivity to 12 villages

Monkey menace haunts Chandigarh's northern sectors, MC to get staff trained

3-time councillor Hardeep Singh Saini Akali Dal’s pick from Chandigarh

Sanjay Tandon: Constituency hopper or local leader, let Chandigarh voters decide

Bad weather forces diversion of some flights at Delhi airport

Bad weather forces diversion of some flights at Delhi airport

Delhi CM Kejriwal given insulin in Tihar jail after sugar levels soar

Inspired by gangster videos, 5 men try to extort money from Delhi businessman

Fire in adjacent building of Alliance Air office at Delhi airport

Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal, Kavitha to remain in jail as Delhi court extends their judicial custody till May 7

Nawanshahr ex-MLA Angad Singh injured in road accident, admitted in Mohali

Nawanshahr ex-MLA Angad Singh injured in road accident

BJP leader Vijay Sampla’s nephew Robin Sampla joins AAP

Two killed, 1 hurt as car crashes into harvester

Akalis name 6 more, Harsimrat Badal from Bathinda, Mohinder Singh Kaypee Jalandhar

Jalandhar seat: Shift in Dalit dynastic allegiances amidst contest between ‘outsiders’

Highest number of oldest voters, third lowest first-timers in Ludhiana LS seat

Highest number of oldest voters, third lowest first-timers in Ludhiana LS seat

Ranjit Singh Dhillon is SAD candidate

Move door to door to boost elector turnout, admn tells election officials

Extortion calls: Police seize seven more guns, SSP’s stamp from duo

Where do you stand on pollution, environmentalists ask candidates

Patiala railway cops arrest drug peddler

Patiala railway cops arrest drug peddler

Schoolteacher robbed at knifepoint, left injured

Power engineers’ appeal to voters

Mohali: Health services hit as doctors protest assault on medical officer in Hoshiarpur, seek action

Health services suspended over assault on Hoshiarpur doctor