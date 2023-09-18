2 planes collide at Reno Air Show in US, both pilots killed

ANI

Washington, September 18

Two pilots were killed on Sunday after their planes collided during the National Championship Air Races and Air Show in Reno, Nevada region of the US, CNN reported citing organisers of the event.

Around 2.15pm on Sunday, at the conclusion of the T-6 Gold race, upon landing, two planes collided and it has been confirmed that both pilots are deceased, the Reno Air Racing Association said in a statement posted on Facebook.

In a later statement, organisers identified the pilots as Nick Macy and Chris Rushing, the CNN reported.

Both expertly skilled pilots and Gold winners in the T-6 Class, Macy piloted Six-Cat and Rushing flew Barons Revenge, the statement said.

Families of both pilots have been notified and support services are on site as they deal with this tragedy. No other injuries were reported, it said, adding the remainder of the races were cancelled.

In a statement, the National Transportation Safety Board, the Federal Aviation Administration, said it is carrying out an investigation to find the cause of the crash, CNN reported. The agency identified the two aircraft as North American T-6G and North American AT-6B and said they had just completed the race.

