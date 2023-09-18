2 planes collide at Reno Air Show in US, both pilots killed

Washington, September 18
Two pilots were killed on Sunday after their planes collided during the National Championship Air Races and Air Show in Reno, Nevada region of the US, CNN reported citing organisers of the event.
Around 2.15pm on Sunday, at the conclusion of the T-6 Gold race, upon landing, two planes collided and it has been confirmed that both pilots are deceased, the Reno Air Racing Association said in a statement posted on Facebook.
In a later statement, organisers identified the pilots as Nick Macy and Chris Rushing, the CNN reported.
Both expertly skilled pilots and Gold winners in the T-6 Class, Macy piloted Six-Cat and Rushing flew Barons Revenge, the statement said.
Families of both pilots have been notified and support services are on site as they deal with this tragedy. No other injuries were reported, it said, adding the remainder of the races were cancelled.
In a statement, the National Transportation Safety Board, the Federal Aviation Administration, said it is carrying out an investigation to find the cause of the crash, CNN reported. The agency identified the two aircraft as North American T-6G and North American AT-6B and said they had just completed the race.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan raises Kashmir issue during UNGA address
Erdogan says this in his address to the General Debate on Tu...
Australia terms Trudeau's allegations against India 'concerning', says has raised issue with Delhi
These remarks are made by Australian Foreign Minister Penny ...
Justin Trudeau's claim of India's link to Nijjar's killing a 'shameless action', Washington shouldn't be part of it, says US expert
Michael Rubin, Senior Fellow at American Enterprise Institut...
Gurpatwant Pannun, facing 22 criminal cases in Punjab, on top of security forces' radar
The cases include three of sedition
Manipur actor banned for 3 years for participating in beauty pageant in Delhi
Soma Laishram had been in the forefront in voicing the conce...