 US, UK conduct drone drill in Persian Gulf after Iran seizures : The Tribune India

US, UK conduct drone drill in Persian Gulf after Iran seizures

US, UK conduct drone drill in Persian Gulf after Iran seizures

Dubai, October 7

The US navy held a joint drone drill with the United Kingdom on Friday in the Persian Gulf, testing the same unmanned surveillance ships that Iran twice has seized in recent months in the West Asia.

Nuke talks stalled

  • Iran has seized unmanned surveillance ships in Persian Gulf twice in recent months
  • The drone drill comes as tensions between the US and Iran on the seas remain high amid stalled negotiations over its tattered nuclear deal with world powers and as protests sweep the Islamic Republic

The exercise comes as the US navy separately told commercial shippers in the wider West Asia that it would continue using drones in the region and warned against interfering with their operations.

The drone drill — and the American pledge to keep sailing them — also comes as tensions between the US and Iran on the seas remain high amid stalled negotiations over its tattered nuclear deal with world powers and as protests sweep the Islamic Republic.

Friday’s drill involved two American and two British warships in the Persian Gulf, as well as three Saildrone Explorers, said Cmdr Timothy Hawkins, a spokesman for the navy’s West Asia-based 5th Fleet.

The drones searched for a target on the seas, then sent the still images its cameras captured back to both the warships and the 5th Fleet’s command centre in the island kingdom of Bahrain. There, an artificial intelligence system worked through the photos.

The 5th Fleet launched its unmanned Task Force 59 last year. Drones used by the navy include ultra-endurance aerial surveillance drones, surface ships like the Sea Hawk and the Sea Hunter and smaller underwater drones that resemble torpedoes.

But of particular interest for the navy has been the Saildrone Explorer, a commercially available drone that can stay at sea for long periods of time. That’s crucial for a region that has some 8,000 kilometres (5,000 miles) of coastline from the Suez Canal, down the Red Sea to the Gulf of Oman, the Strait of Hormuz and into the Persian Gulf.

It’s a vast territory that stretches the reach of the navy and its allies and has seen a series of attacks amid the atomic accord’s collapse. It also remains crucial to global shipping and energy supplies, as a fifth of all oil traded passes through the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian state-run media did not acknowledge the drill Friday. Iran’s mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment. — AP

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most

2
Patiala

Sangrur MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj marries AAP worker at Patiala village

3
Punjab

Enforcement Directorate holds raids on liquor contractors in Faridkot, Ludhiana, Chandigarh

4
Haryana

Ambala SGPC members march towards Amritsar to oppose validation of Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Act

5
Nation

Watch: Women pull each other’s hair, hit cop during argument over seat inside Mumbai’s local train

6
J & K

6 army jawans killed in road accident following landslide in Ladakh

7
Nation

Watch: This 'dadi' dances like no one's watching as popular MGR song plays on moving bus in Tamil Nadu, goes viral

8
Punjab

Mohali RPG attack case solved, claims Delhi Police; 2 held

9
Punjab

Mohali RPG attack: Juvenile among 2 terror accused held by Delhi Police, was also tasked with 'eliminating' Salman Khan

10
Sports

Harbhajan Singh writes to PCA members, alleges illegal activities by office-bearers

Don't Miss

View All
Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park
Chandigarh

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most
Diaspora

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most

Lucky guy: Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk
Trending

'Lucky guy': Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk

‘We’re all shattered’: Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US
Diaspora

'We're all shattered': Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US

India’s hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year
Sports

India's hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year

On Dasehra, boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’
Ludhiana

On Dasehra, Ludhiana boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’

Butterflies important part of ecosystem, says forest official
Chandigarh

Butterflies important part of ecosystem, says forest official

Akasa Air to allow pets in cabin from next month
Nation

Akasa Air to allow pets in cabin from next month

Top News

50kg heroin worth Rs 360 crore seized from Pakistani boat off Gujarat coast

50kg heroin worth Rs 360 crore seized from Pakistani boat off Gujarat coast

The boat has six crew members and is being brought to the st...

10 die, 24 injured in Maharashtra’s Nashik as bus hits truck, catches fire

10 die, 24 injured in Maharashtra’s Nashik as bus hits truck, catches fire

The private bus, a 'sleeper' coach, had around 30 passengers

Man arrested, hunt on to identify 2 more Indian students in Surrey Strawberry Hill incident in Canada

Man arrested, hunt on to identify 2 more Indian students in Surrey Strawberry Hill incident in Canada

A media release mentions that on September 11, a Surrey RCMP...

ED seizes Rs 1 crore from businessman’s house in connection with Delhi Excise Policy scam

ED seizes Rs 1 crore from businessman’s house in connection with Delhi Excise Policy scam

Following the seizure of the cash, the ED will now call him ...

CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3

CNG, piped cooking gas prices hiked by Rs 3

The Rs 3 per kg increase in CNG price is the first hike in r...


Cities

View All

Special Task Force nabs 2 with 5-kg heroin in Amritsar

Special Task Force nabs 2 with 5-kg heroin in Amritsar

Six-day pen-down strike of ministerial staff from October 10

Amritsar MC demolishes four illegal colonies

Police conduct raids at places disclosed by arms smugglers

Food outlets challaned for using plastic

Moga police nab KTF operative from Bathinda

Moga police nab KTF operative from Bathinda

Nikshay Mitra Scheme: Corporates adopt over 100 TB patients

Trade ‘plastic for sugar’ in Bathinda

Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway awaits land to take off

4 years on, no lessons learnt from Amritsar train tragedy on Dasehra

Despite Chandigarh report blaming drug, PGI mum on 5 deaths

Despite Chandigarh report blaming drug, PGI mum on 5 deaths

Notice to Chandigarh administration on sole GMSH-16 chemist's plea

Chandigarh University video 'leak': Out on bail, Rankaj Verma claims innocence

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park

Manohar Lal Khattar pays obeisance at Gurdwara Nada Sahib

ED seizes Rs 1 crore from businessman’s house in connection with Delhi Excise Policy scam

ED seizes Rs 1 crore from businessman’s house in connection with Delhi Excise Policy scam

ED raids 35 locations in Delhi excise policy scam

Hyper-local emissions behind spike in pollution on Dasehra

AIIMS scripts 2 heartening tales of organ donation in month

Tribunal to decide if PFI ban is justified

Under cops’ nose, PPR Market turning into hooliganism spot

Under cops’ nose, PPR Market turning into hooliganism spot

On way to school, girl killed by trolley

46 budding entrepreneurs get loan at job fair in Hoshiarpur

3 city students selected for internship in NHRC

Eight arrested for gambling

Of ~18L fine, only ~7,500 recovered so far in district

Of Rs 18L fine, only Rs 7,500 recovered so far in district

Woman among 4 booked for fraud

Youth electrocuted during swing ride at Dasehra fair

Crackers sans licence seized

Bharat Nagar-Samrala Chowk link road commuters' nightmare

Patiala district sees 37 dog bite cases daily

Patiala district sees 37 dog bite cases daily

11 fresh dengue cases in day in Patiala district, health officials focus on breeding grounds

Patiala Civil Surgeon issues warning to latecomers

Protests hit work at Punjabi University, Patiala