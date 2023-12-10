US vetoes UNSC resolution on ceasefire in Gaza, UK abstains

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, December 9

The US was the sole country to oppose a resolution at the 15-member UN Security Council calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict. With foreign ministers from Qatar, Egypt, Jordan and Saudi Arabia in Washington meeting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken for an early end to the Gaza war, the US in New York vetoed the UNSC resolution that was backed by 13 countries, with the UK being the only abstention.

The US in its explanation of the vote claimed the resolution was rushed and that all its recommendations were ignored. US Deputy Ambassador to UN Robert Wood also pointed out the draft did not condemn the Hamas’ October 7 attack. Wood was criticised for disrespect after a video showed him scrolling on the phone when the Palestinian envoy spoke. He stopped when the Palestinian envoy had finished. Israeli Ambassador to the US Gilad Erdan thanked the US “for standing firmly by our side” and wrote on X, “a ceasefire will be possible only with the return of all the hostages and the destruction of Hamas”.

The US has previously vetoed UNSC resolutions on similar grounds. In turn, Russia and China have vetoed a US resolution to condemn the Hamas attack and seek humanitarian pauses instead of a ceasefire. The Arab-Islamic Committee, which is in Washington, objected to the US veto during a meeting with Blinken.

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud denied the perception that the Saudis were seeking a ceasefire in public and privately calling for the destruction of Hamas, which is anti-monarchy.

Meanwhile, Israel pounded Gaza Strip from north to south in an expanded phase of its two-month-old war against Hamas.

