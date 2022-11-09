US votes in mid-term polls crucial for Joe Biden

Washington, November 8

A tumultuous election season that tugged again at America’s searing political divides and raised questions about its commitment to a democratic future comes to a close on Tuesday as voters cast ballots in the first national election of Joe Biden’s presidency.

Democrats were braced for disappointing results, anxious their grip on the US House may be slipping and that their hold on the US Senate, once seen as more secure, has loosened. The party’s incumbent governors in places like Wisconsin, Michigan and Nevada are also staring down serious Republican challengers.

Returning to White House on Monday after his final campaign event, Biden said he thought Democrats would keep the Senate but acknowledged “the House is tougher.” The GOP was optimistic about its prospects, betting that messaging focused on economy, gas and crime will resonate with voters at a time of soaring inflation and rising violence.

Ultimately, they’re confident that outrage stemming from the Supreme Court’s decision to eliminate a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion has faded and that the midterms have become a more traditional assessment of the president’s performance. — AP

5 states to decide on legalising marijuana

Voters in Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota will decide whether to approve recreational marijuana, a move that could signal a shift toward legalisation in even the most conservative parts of the country.

