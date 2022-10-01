US vows to address Pacific Islands’ needs

Washington, September 30
US President Joe Biden, his administration has promised Pacific Island leaders to work harder with allies and partners to address their needs in a bid to stave off China’s economic coercion. The summit was the first time the US hosted these many leaders of a region it has considered a maritime backyard since World War Two but into which China had made steady advances. He also said a great deal of the world's history would be written in the strategically vital region over the coming years.
They shouldn’t be used as pawns: China
Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning says these countries should not be used as pawns in competition between great powers.
Biden made no mention of China in his remarks but said, “The security of America and the world depends on the security of the Pacific Islands.” After a two-day Washington summit, the US leaders and representatives from 14 Pacific Island states issued a joint declaration. Those endorsing the document included the Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands, Manasseh Sogavare.
Meanwhile, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said China had an “open attitude” towards countries wanting to strengthen cooperation with Pacific Island countries. “We hope the US can provide support to the Pacific island countries in responding to climate change, etc., rather than using cooperation as cover to engage in geopolitical chess games,” Mao said. — Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
IAF scrambles jets from Punjab, Jodhpur after bomb scare on Iranian-origin civil aircraft: Statement
The China-bound Mahan Air flight is now out of the Indian ai...
India alleges another hate crime in Canada; misunderstanding, say local police
The Indian High Commission is on its toes after the Sikhs fo...
Film crew shooting at Gurdwara Panja Sahib in Pakistan with shoes on sparks outrage among Sikhs
Video goes viral on social media
Bypoll to Adampur Assembly seat in Haryana to take place on November 3
Bypoll to six more seats in 5 states to be held the same day
Punjab govt to fill posts of 990 firemen, minister says in Vidhan Sabha
Last day of session begins with Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwa...