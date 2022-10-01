US vows to address Pacific Islands’ needs

Washington, September 30

US President Joe Biden, his administration has promised Pacific Island leaders to work harder with allies and partners to address their needs in a bid to stave off China’s economic coercion. The summit was the first time the US hosted these many leaders of a region it has considered a maritime backyard since World War Two but into which China had made steady advances. He also said a great deal of the world's history would be written in the strategically vital region over the coming years.

They shouldn’t be used as pawns: China Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning says these countries should not be used as pawns in competition between great powers.

Biden made no mention of China in his remarks but said, “The security of America and the world depends on the security of the Pacific Islands.” After a two-day Washington summit, the US leaders and representatives from 14 Pacific Island states issued a joint declaration. Those endorsing the document included the Prime Minister of the Solomon Islands, Manasseh Sogavare.

Meanwhile, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said China had an “open attitude” towards countries wanting to strengthen cooperation with Pacific Island countries. “We hope the US can provide support to the Pacific island countries in responding to climate change, etc., rather than using cooperation as cover to engage in geopolitical chess games,” Mao said. — Agencies

