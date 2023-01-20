US: Want to see Pakistan economically sustainable

PTI

Washington, January 19

The United States wants to see Pakistan in an economically sustainable position, an official spokesperson said, amid reports that the South Asian country’s foreign exchange reserves are fast running out.

According to reports, Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserve dropped to USD 4.3 billion last week, which is said to be enough for three weeks of imports. The forex reserves have dwindled despite efforts by the government to shore up its economy.

“This (Pakistan’s financial crisis) is a challenge that we are attuned to. I know that Pakistan has been working with the IMF, with international financial institutions. We want to see Pakistan in an economically sustainable position,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

“We are supportive of our Pakistani partners, but ultimately these are conversations between Pakistan and international financial institutions,” he said.