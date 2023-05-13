US wants to ‘move beyond’ spy balloon, Chinese diplomat told

Washington, May 12

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told senior Chinese foreign policy adviser Wang Yi during talks in Vienna this week that the Biden administration is “looking to move beyond” tensions spurred by the US shooting down a Chinese spy balloon that traversed the continental United States, according to a senior Biden administration official.

Peace bid on ukraine Beijing: China is sending a special envoy, Li Hui, to Ukraine and Russia starting next week in an effort to help reach a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, its Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Li Hui will also visit Poland, France and Germany, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.

The meeting was not publicised by Washington or Beijing ahead of the high-level talks on Wednesday and Thursday in the Austrian capital. The White House described the wide-ranging discussions, in which the two leaders spent more than eight hours together, as “candid” and “constructive”.

The administration official, who briefed the media on the condition of anonymity to discuss the private meeting, said that both sides recognise that the February incident was “unfortunate” and are now looking to “re-establish standard, normal channels of communications”.

The talks are the latest in a series of small signs that tensions could be easing between the world’s two biggest economies.

As the political and military rivalry between China and the US intensifies, American officials and analysts are worried that a lack of reliable crisis communications could cause a minor confrontation to spiral into greater hostilities. They cite the ability to communicate with the former Soviet Union as allowing the Cold War to end without a nuclear exchange.

The White House, in a statement, said the meeting was part of “ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication and responsibly manage competition”, and that Sullivan and Wang discussed key issues in the US-China relationship, Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, Taiwan, and more. — AP