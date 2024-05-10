US won’t supply weapons to attack Rafah, Joe Biden tells Israel

Washington, May 9

President Joe Biden said that he would not supply offensive weapons that Israel could use to launch an all-out assault on Rafah — the last major Hamas stronghold in Gaza — over concern for the well-being of the more than 1 million civilians sheltering there.

Vessel carrying aid to US-built pier off Gaza leaves Cyprus A vessel carrying aid to a pier built by the US off Gaza set sail from Cyprus on Thursday. US officials said the vessel would be used to offload supplies onto a pier built to expedite aid into Gaza Strip

Cyprus opened a sea corridor in March to ship aid directly to Gaza, where deliveries via land have been severely disrupted by border closures and Israel's military offensive Ready to stand alone Israel is prepared to stand alone if necessary. If we must, we shall fight with our fingernails. But we have much more than our fingernails, with God’s help, together we shall be victorious. Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli PM

Biden, in an interview with CNN on Wednesday, said that the US was still committed to Israel’s defence and would supply Iron Dome rocket interceptors and other defensive arms but that if Israel goes into Rafah, “we’re not going to supply the weapons and artillery shells used”.

Biden acknowledged that “civilians have been killed in Gaza” by the type of heavy bombs that the US has been supplying — his first validation of what administration critics have been loudly protesting, even if he still stopped short of taking responsibility. His threat to hold up artillery shells expanded on earlier revelations that the US was going to pause a shipment of heavy bombs.

The US has historically provided enormous amounts of military aid to Israel. That has only accelerated in the aftermath of Hamas’ October 7 attack, which killed some 1,200 people in Israel and led to about 250 being taken captive by militants.

Biden said Israel’s actions around Rafah had “not yet” crossed his red lines, but has repeated that Israel needs to do far more to protect the lives of civilians in Gaza. — AP

