Washington DC [US], May 10 (ANI): In a deeply personal counter to Beijing's long-denied campaign of repression, prominent Uyghur activist Rushan Abbas is set to release her memoir, Unbroken: One Uyghur's Fight for Freedom, on June 10.

According to a press release by Campaigns for Uyghurs, a Washington-based non-profit organisation, the book sheds light on China's brutal persecution of the Uyghur people and calls on the world to take action against ongoing human rights abuses in Xinjiang.

Published with the support of Campaign for Uyghurs (CFU), the memoir reportedly offers a rare and uncompromising account of Rushan's journey from student activism in Urumqi to the halls of international advocacy.

"This book echoes the voices of my people, woven from grief, anchored in resolve, and lifted by hope. It is a testament to our unbroken will and spirit in the face of tyranny. It is a faithful record of communities targeted for their ethno-religious identity, and a warning of the consequences our children will face if we fail to act," the press release quoted Rushan as saying.

The press release further said, "Each page bears the weight of the pain and resilience I've carried and developed since my innocent sister, Dr. Gulshan Abbas, was disappeared by the Chinese regime simply for being my sister, and for who I am. I hope Unbroken fosters a deeper understanding of the truth and compels action to confront what I believe is today's greatest threat to humanity."

The press release said that the memoir is not just a personal testimony but a wider indictment of the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) systematic targeting of the Uyghur population. It includes never-before-seen excerpts from Rushan's father's writings on surviving Mao's Cultural Revolution--further illustrating a generational cycle of suppression by the Chinese state.

The Uyghur population in China reportedly faces a wide range of human rights violations including mass internment in re-education camps, intrusive surveillance and suppression of religious practices. These state-led actions aim to erase Uyghur identity and have drawn global condemnation. (ANI)

