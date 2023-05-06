V-P meets King Charles III ahead of coronation

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar interacted with King Charles III at a reception soon after his arrival here on Friday to attend the coronation of the UK's monarch at Westminster Abbey on Saturday.
Dhankhar, accompanied by his wife Sudesh Dhankhar, will join an estimated 100 heads of state and government from around the world invited to the historic crowning of Britain's new monarch.
