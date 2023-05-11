Milan, May 11
A van that was transporting oxygen tanks exploded in the centre of the Italian city of Milan on Thursday, forcing the evacuation of a nursery school and residential apartment buildings, Italian media reported. One person was reported injured.
Images on Sky TG24 show a plume of dark smoke rising from a narrow street near Porta Romana in the heart of Italy’s finance and fashion capital.
Firefighters were responding to the flames, which spread to other vehicles and scorched the facade of one of the buildings, the news agency LaPresse reported.
One person was reported to have suffered smoke inhalation. The children at the daycare were evacuated without incident, according to Sky.
Witnesses reported a loud explosion at around 11:45 am.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi government has control over services except for public order, police and land, Supreme Court says on Delhi-Centre power row
CJI says don't agree with 2019 judgement that Delhi has no p...
Speed of work in Delhi will increase manifold now, officers who ‘obstructed’ work will face music: Kejriwal after SC verdict
Top court has ruled that Delhi Government has legislative an...
Supreme Court refuses to reinstate MVA govt in Maharashtra; raps governor for ordering floor test
Five-judge constitution bench of SC delivers unanimous verdi...
Van explodes in central Milan in Italy, several vehicles on fire
One person reported to have suffered smoke inhalation
Amritsar blasts: Newly-wed couple among 5 arrested after third low-intensity blast near Golden Temple
The suspect threw bomb from window of a washroom in Guru Ram...