Vasant Mela draws Chinese crowds

Beijing: Notwithstanding the tense India-China relations, over 4,500 people, mostly Chinese citizens, thronged the Vasant Mela organised by the Indian Embassy here on Saturday to highlight the Indian culture through dance, food and handicrafts. pti
Messages of support pour in for Kate
London: Messages of support wishing Britain's Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, a speedy recovery have been pouring in from around the world after the 42-year-old revealed that she was in the early stages of preventative chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal issues first direction from ED custody, say AAP sources
Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday
Delhi Police beef up security ahead of AAP's protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
This comes after AAP decides to take out a candle march and ...
24-year-old Indian woman professional dies in car accident in US
Arshia Joshi loses her life in a tragic car accident in Penn...
IIT student on way to joining ISIS detained in Assam
The student was nabbed in Hajo area near Guwahati on Saturda...
‘Interference’: MEA summons German envoy over remarks on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
Says ‘biased assumptions’ are unwarranted