Vasant Mela draws Chinese crowds

PTI

Beijing: Notwithstanding the tense India-China relations, over 4,500 people, mostly Chinese citizens, thronged the Vasant Mela organised by the Indian Embassy here on Saturday to highlight the Indian culture through dance, food and handicrafts. pti

Messages of support pour in for Kate

London: Messages of support wishing Britain's Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, a speedy recovery have been pouring in from around the world after the 42-year-old revealed that she was in the early stages of preventative chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer.

