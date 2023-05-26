Video: Passenger opens emergency exit door during South Korean flight, plane lands safely

Seoul, May 26
A passenger opened an emergency exit door during a South Korean flight on Friday, causing air to gust inside the cabin before the plane landed safely, airline and government officials said.
Some people aboard the Asiana Airlines Airbus A321 aircraft tried to stop the person from opening the door but it was eventually opened partially, the Transport Ministry said.
A passenger on an Asiana Airlines flight in South Korea opened the door of the plane during the flight, claiming that he was overwhelmed. The passenger was arrested…— Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) May 26, 2023
pic.twitter.com/ky8Xwut5eF
The plane with 194 people was heading to the southeastern city of Daegu from the southern island of Jeju. The flight is normally about an hour, and details of the incident, including how long the door was open, were under investigation, according to Asiana Airlines.
Video footage apparently taken by a person on board that was posted on social media show some passengers' hair being whipped by the air blowing into the cabin through the open door.
Police detained the unidentified person who opened the door, the airline said. Their motive wasn't immediately known.
The passengers included teenage athletes who plan to attend track and field competitions in Ulsan, another southeastern city.
The incident terrified some passengers but no one was injured, though some passengers were assessed at a hospital, Asiana and Transport Ministry officials said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Daam' virus steals call records, reads history from Android phones; Central agency issues advisory
The malware is also capable of gaining access to camera, mod...
Watch: PM Modi shares video of new Parliament building, says it will make every Indian proud
Posting the video on Twitter, Modi also urged people to shar...
Supreme Court grants 6-week interim bail to Satyendar Jain on medical grounds
Arrested on May 30 last year by the Enforcement Directorate,...
Delhi court grants NOC to Rahul Gandhi for issuance of ordinary passport for three years
Gandhi had surrendered his diplomatic passport upon his disq...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to skip NITI Aayog meeting
The theme of the meeting to be chaired by Prime Minister Nar...