Video: Plane with 133 people on board crashes in China

Beijing, March 21
A China Eastern Airlines aircraft with 133 people on board crashed in mountains in south China on Monday while on a flight from the city of Kunming to Guangzhou, state media reported.
The jet involved in the accident was a Boeing 737 aircraft and the number of casualties was not immediately known, CCTV said. Rescue was on its way, it said.
🚨PLANE CRASH IN CHINA:— MUBreaking (@MUBreaking) March 21, 2022
- China Eastern Airlines
- Boeing 737 with 133 people
- Crashed in China's Guangxi
- Reportedly hit a mountain
- Fire reported at the scene
- No word on casualties pic.twitter.com/qGSNJnzfIP
There was no word on the cause of the crash of the plane, a 6-year-old 737-800 aircraft, according to Flightradar24.
A China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 operating flight MU5735 has reportedly crashed near Wuzhou in southern China. Initial reports say 133 onboard.pic.twitter.com/iipgQYGkhK— WLVN Analysis🔍 (@TheLegateIN) March 21, 2022
The China Eastern flight from Kunming to Guangzhou departed at 1:11 p.m. (0511 GMT), FlightRadar24 data showed. The flight tracking ended at 2:22 p.m. (0622 GMT) an altitude of 3225 feet with a speed of 376 knots.
It had been due to land at 3:05 p.m. (0705 GMT).
The safety record of China's airline industry has been among the best in the world over the past decade.
According to Aviation Safety Network, China's last fatal jet accident was in 2010, when 44 of 96 people on board were killed when an Embraer E-190 regional jet flown by Henan Airlines crashed on approach to Yichun airport in low visibility.
