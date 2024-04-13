Israel warns of ‘consequences’ after Iran seizes ship near Strait of Hormuz amid tensions with West

Agencies
Jerusalem/Dubai, April 13
Iran will bear consequences if it escalates violence in the region, an Israeli military spokesperson said on Saturday.
“Iran will bear the consequences for choosing to escalate the situation any further,” Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a statement. “Israel is on high alert. We have increased our readiness to protect Israel from further Iranian aggression. We are also prepared to respond.”
The statement was sent after the statement was made in reference to the seizure of a vessel between the United Arab Emirates and Iran.
Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency acknowledged the seizure after a video seen by the AP shows the commandos raiding the ship on Saturday, an attack a Mideast defence official attributed to Iran amid wider tensions between Tehran and the West.
Commandos from Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard rappelled down onto a container ship near the Strait of Hormuz and seized the vessel on Saturday, authorities said.
The attack was earlier reported by the British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, which said it took place in the Gulf of Oman off the Emirati port city of Fujairah. Agencies
