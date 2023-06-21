Violence erupts in Somalia, 36 dead

MOGADISHU, June 20
At least 36 persons died on Tuesday in violence across Somalia that involved heavy fighting in the semi-autonomous state of Puntland and bomb explosions in the country’s Lower Shabelle region, witnesses said.
Fighting erupted after opposition groups accused Puntland’s leader, Said Abdullahi Deni, of seeking constitutional changes that would extend his term in office.
The Puntland government said the regional parliament had voted to consider amendments to the constitution, and that further debates and votes would take place. — Reuters
