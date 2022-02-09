Viral: An overwhelming exchange between UK woman and her Afghan neighbour

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 9

It is said a good neighbour is a great blessing. This saying goes well for this Afghan neighbour who with his sweet gesture has overwhelmed the Internet.

A British woman had recently had her surgery. While she was recovering, her neighbour - who had recently fled from Afghanistan - dropped off homemade food for her after learning that she was unwell.

One of my neighbours is afghan. He fled a few weeks ago, leaving his entire family. He asked in broken English last week why I looked skinny (ESL - forgave him 😂). I said id recently had surgery & was ill. He just dropped this around. All homemade, including the yoghurt & bread. pic.twitter.com/Lh3ePFKi4x — Sunday Blake (@SundayMargot) February 2, 2022

Sunday Blake took to Twitter last week to and expresses her gratitude and the act of kindness by her Afghan neighbour.

"One of my neighbours is Afghan," Sunday Blake, who is an associate editor with a higher education policy platform, wrote on Twitter. "He fled a few weeks ago, leaving his entire family," she added. In August last year, thousands of Afghans fled the country after the Taliban takeover.

Blake said that the neighbour asked her in broken English why she looked "skinny"

"(ESL - forgave him)," she added as an aside, suggesting that she did not mind his question as English is not his first language. ESL stands for "English as a Second Language".

When Blake told her neighbour that she was ill and had recently had surgery, he surprised her with a thoughtful gesture and dropped off a homemade meal for her soon afterwards.

"He just dropped this around. All homemade, including the yoghurt and bread," she wrote, sharing a picture of the meal which included spinach, okra, bread and yoghurt

I cried a little reading this. Don't know why. Maybe because I'm an immigrant as well. Or because I needed a reminder that people are good, are kind, are friendly. — Adeline🥩💫 (@Adeline64408100) February 4, 2022

Reminds me of when we had to clear out my uncle's house after he died. His Pakistani neighbours kept checking in with us as we came and went and eventually said we should go in for some tea. Thinking tea and biccies, we walked in to find loads of samosas, pilau rice, chicken etc — Ben Smith (@myboysquiggle) February 3, 2022