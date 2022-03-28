Viral video: Blind student scores in basketball game, watch the entire school erupt in joy

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 28

A gratifying video of school students cheering for a blind girl at a basketball game is going insanly viral on the social media.

The video was shared on Instagram by Good News Movement and has received million of views. The video was shot at Zeeland East High School in Michigan, US, it was, however, originally posted on TikTok .

The video shows Jules Hoogl preparing to throw the basketball through the hoop. The crowd sat in absolute silence as a woman taps the basketball hoop frame with a large pole to help 17-year-old Jules hear where to shoot.

Just then, the visually-impaired girl aimed and scored while the crowd watching her burst into a loud cheer.

Netizens loved the students supported for Jules.