Viral video: Russian pilot denounces his country’s attack on Ukraine, tells passengers ‘it is a crime’; neitzens wonder ‘if he is still alive’

Chandigarh, March 14
A Russian pilot has recently criticised his country’s attack on Ukraine.
It was during a flight that the pilot made the remarks while addressing the passengers before the plane took off.
He made the announcement both in English and Russian, amid applaud from the passengers.
The video has gone viral on social media, and many, including Ukrainian diplomat Olexander Scherba, saluted the bravery shown by the pilot.
“Ladies and gentlemen, here is your captain speaking. Welcome to Antalya. Thank you for flying with “Pobeda”. Also, from me personally: the war with Ukraine is a crime...”. This brave pilot makes a statement.”
“Ladies and gentlemen, here is your captain speaking. Welcome to Antalya. Thank you for flying with “Pobeda”. Also, from me personally: the war with Ukraine is a crime…”.— olexander scherba🇺🇦 (@olex_scherba) March 11, 2022
This brave 🇷🇺 pilot makes a statement. #StandWithUkraine️ pic.twitter.com/rzUo1BBIP2
The pilot works for Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russia's flag carrier Aeroflot, according to Mr Scherba.
“Russia needs more brave people like this pilot,” a Twitter user commented. Other used popular hashtags like #StandWithUkraine while admiring the courage shown by the pilot.
Some Twitter users were, however, concerned about the safety of the pilot. “Even if he was fleeing without intending to go back, still a brave thing to do (as I'm sure he has family back home),” a user tweeted.
“Whatever your thoughts are on this situation, this pilot and others like him are putting themselves at real risk for torture and death. Russia is jailing ppl who speak out, and they are known to starve people to death. Putin himself has said dissidents ought to be starved,” said another.
One wrote: "Is he still alive."
Wow! 👍🏼— Heidi 🌻 (@HeidiCs) March 11, 2022
(Is he still alive..?)
The general staff of Ukraine's armed forces said Monday morning that Russian troops have not made major advances over the past 24 hours despite expanding strikes to the west.
Ukrainian forces are targeting Russian bases, targeting their logistical abilities, the general staff said in a statement on Facebook marking the 19th day of the war.
