Virgin Galactic spaceplane flies tourists

ANI

Washington: Virgin Galactic flew four tourists to the edge of space and back aboard its spaceplane, marking the second flight this year, the Richard Branson-founded company said. The Galactic 07 mission carried Turkish, US and Italian passengers to an altitude of about 88.51 km on a flight lasting slightly more than an hour. Reuters

Pak seeks repatriation of Seema Haider’s kids

Islamabad: Pakistan child rights body has urgently called for the repatriation of four children belonging to Seema Haider, who had travelled to India via Nepal with her children to marry her lover, ARY News reported. In a letter addressed to the Foreign Office of Pakistan, the National Commission for Rights of Children (NCRC) in Pakistan appealed for the safe return of Haider’s children. Haider’s husband Ghulam Haider is still in Pakistan.

