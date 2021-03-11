Virginia Jury rules Amber Heard defamed Johnny Depp

The jury awarded Depp $15 million in damages from Heard

Virginia Jury rules Amber Heard defamed Johnny Depp

Actor Johnny Depp gestures as he leaves the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse following his defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard, in Fairfax, Virginia, U.S. on May 27, 2022. Reuters file photo

June 1

A Virginia jury on Wednesday ruled that actor Amber Heard defamed ex-husband Johnny Depp in a widely watched six-week trial that featured explicit and graphic evidence and testimony detailing the former Hollywood couple's soured relationship.

The jury also ruled in favor of Heard in some aspects of her counter-suit against Depp.

The jury awarded Depp $15 million in damages from Heard. The panel awarded Heard $2 million in damages.

Depp, the 58-year-old "Pirates of the Caribbean" star, sued Heard for $50 million and argued that she defamed him when she called herself "a public figure representing domestic abuse" in a newspaper opinion piece.

Heard, 36, countersued for $100 million, saying Depp smeared her when his lawyer called her accusations a "hoax." Depp has denied hitting Heard or any woman and said she was the one who turned violent in their relationship.

Depp and Heard met in 2011 while filming "The Rum Diary" and wed in February 2015. Their divorce was finalized about two years later.

At the center of the legal case is a December 2018 opinion piece by Heard in the Washington Post in which she made the statement about domestic abuse. The article did not mention Depp by name but his lawyer told jurors it was clear that Heard was referring to him.

During six weeks of testimony, Heard's attorneys argued that she had told the truth and that her comments were covered as free speech under the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment.

Throughout the case, jurors listened to recordings of the couple's fights and saw graphic photos of Depp's bloody finger.

He said the top of the finger was severed when Heard threw a vodka bottle at him in 2015.

Heard denied injuring Depp's finger and said Depp sexually assaulted her that night with a liquor bottle. She said she struck him only to defend herself or her sister.

Testimony was livestreamed widely on social media, drawing large audiences to hear details about the couple's troubled relationship.

Once among Hollywood's biggest stars, Depp said Heard's allegations cost him "everything." A new "Pirates" movie was put on hold and Depp was replaced in the "Fantastic Beasts" film franchise, a "Harry Potter" spinoff.

Depp lost a libel case less than two years ago against the Sun, a British tabloid that labeled him a "wife beater." A London High Court judge ruled that he had repeatedly assaulted Heard.

Depp's lawyers filed the U.S. case in Fairfax County, Virginia, because the Washington Post is printed there. The newspaper is not a defendant. - Reuters

#amber heard #johnny depp

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Once his playful companions, Sidhu Moosewala's dogs now lie listless mourning for their master

2
Trending

'Sidhu Moosewala was our brother'; in Facebook post, Neeraj Bawana gang threatens retaliatory attack, says 'will give results in 2 days'

3
Punjab

Heartbreaking scenes as Sidhu Moosewala's mother collects her son's ashes, tells killers 'you reduced my 6-foot-tall boy to ashes, enjoy a peaceful sleep now'

4
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's killing: Police to question jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi; SIT reconstituted

5
Ludhiana

PRTC bus conductor robbed of cash at gunpoint in Ludhiana

6
Punjab

After Sidhu Moosewala's killing, head priest of Takht Sri Patna Sahib favours having licensed weapons for self-defence

7
Bathinda

Amar Singh Chamkila to Sidhu Moosewala, old wounds fester

8
Entertainment

Singer KK had 'some evident cut marks on his face and hand' when he was brought dead to hospital

9
Punjab

Manpreet Singh, suspect in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, facing 10 criminal cases; mother claims innocence

10
Entertainment

After Lawrence Bishnoi's involvement in Sidhu Moosewala's killing emerges, Salman Khan's security beefed up

Don't Miss

View All
From performing stunts on ‘Highway’ to apologising in ‘Lock up’: Watch how Noida man’s ‘Heropanti’ lands him in trouble
Trending

From performing stunts on ‘Highway’ to apologising in ‘Lock up’: Watch how Noida man’s ‘Heropanti’ lands him in trouble

‘Guru Ki Rasoi’: Distributing free lunch boxes to over 400 needy every day
Jalandhar Canada-based NRI's initiative

'Guru Ki Rasoi' distributes free lunch boxes to over 400 needy every day

Chamkila to Moosewala, old wounds fester
Bathinda

Amar Singh Chamkila to Sidhu Moosewala, old wounds fester

Efforts on to make Chandigarh most liveable, healthy city: Banwarilal Purohit
Chandigarh

Efforts on to make Chandigarh most liveable, healthy city: Banwarilal Purohit

Watch a 5-month-old hold a plank better than most of us; video with mother goes viral
Trending

Watch a 5-month-old hold a plank better than most of us; video with mother goes viral

‘Wish I was a man’: China's Zheng Qinwen disappointed after menstrual cramps wreck her French open bid
Sports

'Wish I were a man': China's tennis player Zheng Qinwen disappointed after menstrual cramps derail her French open bid

Punjab gang wars means a bullet for a bullet
Punjab

Punjab gang wars mean a bullet for a bullet

25 bullet wounds on body: Autopsy
Punjab

25 bullet wounds on Sidhu Moosewala's body: Autopsy

Top News

Sidhu Moosewala death LIVE updates: Bathinda Police claim vital leads in Punjabi singer’s killing

Sidhu Moosewala's killing: Police to question jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi; SIT reconstituted

SSP said different police teams, including the cyber cell, w...

Virginia Jury rules Amber Heard defamed Johnny Depp

Virginia Jury rules Amber Heard defamed Johnny Depp

The jury awarded Depp $15 million in damages from Heard

ED summons Sonia Gandhi, Rahul in National Herald case on June 8

Enforcement Directorate summons Sonia Gandhi, Rahul in National Herald case

Sonia summoned on June 8; Rahul, currently abroad, receives ...

Manpreet Singh, suspect in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, facing 10 criminal cases; mother claims innocence

Manpreet Singh, suspect in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, facing 10 criminal cases; mother claims innocence

Faridkot village resident has been accused of supplying vehi...

‘Sidhu Moosewala was our brother’; in Facebook post, Neeraj Bawana gang threatens retaliatory attack, says ‘will give results in 2 days’

'Sidhu Moosewala was our brother'; in Facebook post, Neeraj Bawana gang threatens retaliatory attack, says 'will give results in 2 days'

Lawrence Bishnoi moves Delhi High Court fearing fake encount...

Cities

View All

Amritsar-born chef Vikas Khanna ranked in global top 10 list by Gazette Review

Amritsar-born chef Vikas Khanna ranked in global top 10 list by Gazette Review

Security up in Amritsar ahead of Operation Bluestar anniversary

Amritsar: Despite assurance, inquiry panel report not filed even after 19 days

Amritsar’s smoke-free tag goes up in smoke

Five test +ve for Covid in Amritsar district

Chamkila to Moosewala, old wounds fester

Amar Singh Chamkila to Sidhu Moosewala, old wounds fester

Abrupt end to political career of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

Jilted lover kills girl, hangs self to death in Zirakpur

Jilted lover kills girl, hangs self to death in Zirakpur

Illegal Farmhouses Chandigarh periphery: Forest Dept lodges plaint against realtors

UPSC Civil Services Results: IIT-Ropar graduate Pritam Jakhar shines with AIR 9

Despite Punjab and Haryana High Court orders, vendors sit pretty at Rock Garden, Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh

Efforts on to make Chandigarh most liveable, healthy city: Banwarilal Purohit

Satyendar Jain should be awarded 'Padma Vibhushan', country should be proud of him, says Arvind Kejriwal

Satyendar Jain should be awarded 'Padma Vibhushan', country should be proud of him, says Arvind Kejriwal

Scooter thief runs out of luck against woman sub-inspector

Kejriwal demands adequate security for Kashmiri Pandits in Valley

Delhi BJP media chief Naveen Kumar Jindal evading probe, Punjab Police tells HC

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain sent to ED custody till June 9

Triple murder: Man kills wife, her parents after altercation in Jalandhar

Triple murder: Man kills wife, her parents after altercation in Jalandhar

'Guru Ki Rasoi' distributes free lunch boxes to over 400 needy every day

Jalandhar: Day after ASI's death, family alleges murder

Nawanshahr: 20 days on, police still clueless on missing girl

Pathankot bypass car snatching case solved, 6 held

Private company employee shot at, robbed of Rs 3 lakh in Ludhiana

Private company employee shot at, robbed of Rs 3 lakh in Ludhiana

PRTC bus conductor robbed of cash at gunpoint in Ludhiana

Learning from SA, civic body to focus on saving water in Ludhiana city

Manage waste at dairy complexes, Ludhiana MC Commissioner tells officials

Sanitation workers protest in Ludhiana, seek regular jobs

World No-Tobacco Day: No check on sale of tobacco products near educational institutes in Patiala

World No-Tobacco Day: No check on sale of tobacco products near educational institutes in Patiala

Patiala civic body begins use of MRF centres for waste segregation

Balance economic development goals with environmental sustainability: Prof Ghuman

Patiala MC to take control of panchayat land

Saggi Cricket: Grand Square, Mohali XI match ends in draw