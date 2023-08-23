 Vladimir Putin denounces sanctions on Russia during speech for South Africa economic summit : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Vladimir Putin denounces sanctions on Russia during speech for South Africa economic summit

Vladimir Putin denounces sanctions on Russia during speech for South Africa economic summit

Says wartime deal to facilitate Ukrainian grain shipments, critical for world's food supply would not resume until his conditions are met

Vladimir Putin denounces sanctions on Russia during speech for South Africa economic summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses participants of the BRICS summit held in South Africa via a video link in Moscow, Russia, August 22, 2023. Reuters



AP

Johannesburg, August 23

Russian President Vladimir Putin took multiple shots at the West on the opening day of an economic summit in South Africa, using a prerecorded speech that was aired on giant screens on Tuesday to rail at what he called “illegitimate sanctions” on his country and threaten to cut off Ukraine's grain exports permanently.

Putin, the subject of an International Criminal Court arrest warrant related to the war in Ukraine, did not travel to Johannesburg for the summit of the BRICS group of emerging economies.

Instead, he plans to participate remotely in the three-day meeting of the bloc that encompasses Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

His 17-minute speech recorded in advance centered on the war in Ukraine and Russia's relationship with the West — even though South African officials had said East-West frictions should not dominate the first in-person BRICS summit since before the COVID-19 pandemic and hoped to guide the conversation away from the deteriorating geopolitical climate.

Sitting at a desk with a white notebook in front of him and a Russian flag behind, Putin said a wartime deal to facilitate Ukrainian grain shipments that is critical for the world's food supply would not resume until his conditions — the easing of restrictions on Russian food and agricultural products — are met.

The West's attempts to punish and isolate Russia financially for sending troops into Ukraine are an “illegitimate sanctions practice and illegal freezing of assets of sovereign states, which essentially amounts to them trampling upon all the basic norms and rules of free trade,” the Russian leader asserted.

Moscow pulled out of the Black Sea Grain Initiative in July and stepped up drone and missile attacks on the city of Odesa in southern Ukraine, home to one of the ports the controlled passage agreement covered.

The initiative was credited with helping reduce soaring prices of wheat, vegetable oil and other global food commodities.

Putin maintained that even with Russian exports of grain and fertilizer being “deliberately obstructed,” his country has “the capacity to replace Ukraine in grain, both commercially and in free aid to needy countries,” according to an official translation of his speech at the summit.

The United States and other Western nations have not directly targeted Russian agricultural exports, but moves to restrict Russia's access to international financial payment systems under some sanctions have made it difficult for the country to get food, fertilizer and other products to market.

“With these facts in mind, since July 18 we have refused to extend the so-called deal,” Putin said.

“We will be ready to get back to it, but only if all the obligations to the Russian side are truly fulfilled.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping also brought an air of confrontation to the Johannesburg summit, saying in a speech read on his behalf by a Chinese government minister minutes after Putin's address that “some country, obsessed with maintaining its hegemony, has gone out of its way to cripple the emerging markets and developing countries.”

“Whoever is developing fast becomes its target of containment. Whoever is catching up, becomes its target of obstructions,” Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao said while delivering Xi's speech.

It was a clear reference to the United States and the growing economic friction between the US and China.

Xi is in South Africa for the summit and met with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier Tuesday.

He didn't attend the opening-day business forum where the other three BRICS leaders gave their addresses in person and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov represented his country. No reason was given for the Chinese leader's absence.

However, Xi, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ramaphosa were all expected to meet over dinner at a luxury estate in suburban Johannesburg. Putin also planned to take part virtually, officials said.

The leaders were expected to discuss the top agenda point for the three-day summit, a possible expansion of BRICS. They are scheduled to reconvene for the summit's main day of talks on Wednesday.

#Russia #Ukraine #Vladimir Putin

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Himachal rain: Educational institutions in Shimla to remain closed on August 23, 24

2
Punjab

Major administrative reshuffle in Punjab; 16 IAS, 13 PCS officers transferred

3
Punjab

Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday

4
Punjab

Punjab put on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases

5
Haryana

Gurugram: 2 dead, 5 injured as Rolls Royce collides with oil tanker

6
Nation

IndiGo plane from Varanasi makes emergency landing at Delhi airport

7
Nation

Punjab youth's Italian dream & homecoming that'll never be

8
Chandigarh

Traffic halts on Chandigarh-Shimla highway after heavy rain

9
Himachal

Met dept predicts heavy rains again in Himachal Pradesh, issues red alert

10
Punjab

Heavy rain in region gives people anxious moments

Don't Miss

View All
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ‘Vikram’ lander just an hour away from historic moon touchdown
Nation

Chandrayaan-3 Success: India lands on moon's south pole, makes history

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission
Nation

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission

Singapore National University appoints British Professor Jasjit Singh to raise appreciation of Sikh way of life internationally
Diaspora

Singapore National University appoints British professor Jasjit Singh to internationally raise appreciation of Sikh way of life

Punjab on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases
Punjab

Punjab put on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases

Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday
Punjab

Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday

‘Red' rain alert in Himachal Pradesh for 2 days: Zero visibility, heavy downpour, lightning as Shimla witnesses another terrifying night
Himachal

Red alert in Himachal Pradesh for 2 days; zero visibility, heavy downpour, lightning as Shimla witnesses another terrifying night

Explainer: Why are space agencies racing to the moon's south pole?
World

Explainer: Why are space agencies racing to the moon's south pole?

Joint effort: 300-ft breach plugged in 72 hrs
Punjab

Joint effort: 300-ft breach plugged in 72 hours in Gurdaspur

Top News

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ‘Vikram’ lander just an hour away from historic moon touchdown

Chandrayaan-3 Success: India lands on moon's south pole, makes history

Becomes first country to reach uncharted south pole of moon

We have witnessed new flight of new India: PM Modi on successful landing of Chandrayaan-3

We have witnessed new flight of new India: PM Modi on successful landing of Chandrayaan-3

Says this sounds the bugle for a developed India

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission

A successful mission would make India only the fourth countr...

Punjab on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases

Punjab put on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases

The inflow into the Bhakra is 1.28 lakh cusecs and into the ...

Board exams to be conducted twice a year, students can retain best score: Education Ministry

Board exams to be conducted twice a year, students can retain best score: Education Ministry

Boards have also been asked to develop capacities to be able...


Cities

View All

No let-up as 6 dengue, 16 chikungunya cases reported in Amritsar

No let-up as 6 dengue, 16 chikungunya cases reported in Amritsar

Unions to continue protests at toll plazas till release of farmer leaders

Amritsar Police arrest two snatchers, recover stolen motorbike

SGPC staff submit demands to Harjinder Singh Dhami

Jewellery shop looted at gunpoint in Amritsar

Traffic stopped at Chakki Mor on Chandigarh-Shimla highway after heavy rain

Traffic halts on Chandigarh-Shimla highway after heavy rain

Traffic stopped on Baddi-Nalagarh highway after bridge is damaged; those travelling from Chandigarh on Siswan road asked to take alternative route

Heavy rain in region gives people anxious moments

Farmers' protest passes off peacefully in Chandigarh

Chandigarh: GMSH-16 advanced paediatrics centre to begin operations in September

2 workers killed, 1 injured in explosion at Noida factory

2 workers killed, 1 injured in explosion at Noida factory

Minor sexual assault case: Court extends judicial custody of suspended Delhi govt officer Khakha by 14 days

Police move Delhi High Court against protection to NewsClick founder from arrest

Case against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over PM remark dismissed

Three-day holiday during G20 Leaders’ Summit in Delhi

5 days on, DCP marks probe into missing brothers’ case

5 days on, DCP marks probe into missing brothers’ case

Monsoon fury: 'Little' govt help, Punjab villagers pitch in to plug breaches

Civil Surgeon visits shelters at Nahl village

Kapurthala DC forms panel to assess weak points in bundhs

District Bar Association members observe ‘No Work Day’

4 teachers buried under debris as school building collapses in Punjab’s Ludhiana

Teacher dies as roof of Ludhiana school collapses

Ward watch: Potholed Transport Nagar roads invitation to mishaps

Lax landlords offer shelter sans police verification

After two-year wait, Ludhiana to get its first dog park soon

Ludhiana: Day after elderly man’s death, nine booked

Patiala Range IG MS Chhina promoted as ADGP

Patiala Range IG MS Chhina promoted as ADGP

Joint panel to check compliance with trash management rules

Legal services authority holds medical camps, 63 examined

85,054 families issued cards under health scheme in Fatehgarh Sahib

60 teachers attend workshop on ‘Inclusive Education’