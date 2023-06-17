Vladimir Putin open to all ideas aimed at resolving Ukraine conflict: Kremlin

Moscow, June 16

The Kremlin said on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin was still open to any contacts to discuss a resolution of the Ukraine conflict, Russian news agencies reported.

The comments came on the eve of a visit by African leaders to present a new peace initiative to Putin, nearly 16 months after he launched Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “President Putin was and is open to any contacts to discuss possible scenarios for solving the Ukrainian problem,” Interfax quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

Russia has long said it was open to negotiations, but says Ukraine must recognise the “new realities” on the ground, where its forces control some 18 per cent of Ukrainian territory. Meanwhile, a delegation of leaders and senior officials from Africa sought in Ukraine on Friday ways to end the country's full-scale war with Russia and ensure food and fertiliser deliveries to their continent, though an air raid in Kyiv during their stay provided a reminder of the challenges they face. — Reuters