Vladimir Putin set to visit China tomorrow

PTI

Beijing/Moscow, May 14

Days after being sworn in for a fifth term, Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to China on Thursday on a two-day state visit to discuss with his close friend and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping the future course of their strategic alliance amid mounting pressure on Beijing to scale down its support to Moscow’s continuing war in Ukraine.

At the invitation of Xi, Putin will pay a state visit to China from May 16 to 17, the first state visit since his new term as president began, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said. Both leaders will exchange views on bilateral relations and international issues.

