Vladimir Putin to meet mothers of reservists

London, November 22

Russian President Vladimir Putin will in the coming days meet mothers of reservists called up to fight in Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

The war in Ukraine has killed and wounded tens of thousands of soldiers on both sides, according to the United States, and the Russian invasion has triggered the biggest confrontation between Moscow and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile crisis.

Hundreds of thousands of Russian soldiers have been sent to fight in Ukraine, including some of the more than 300,000 reservists, who were called up as part of a mobilisation announced by Putin in September. — Reuters