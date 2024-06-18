Vladimir Putin to visit North Korea today, may sign deal

Moscow/Seoul, June 17

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit North Korea on Tuesday and Wednesday for the first time in 24 years, the two countries said, underscoring Moscow’s burgeoning partnership with the nuclear-armed state since the invasion of Ukraine.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un extended an invitation to Putin during a visit to Russia’s Far East last September. Putin last visited Pyongyang in July 2000.

Russia and North Korea may sign a partnership agreement during the visit that would include security issues, Putin’s foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov said. He said the deal would not be directed against any other country.

After North Korea, Putin will visit Vietnam on June 19-20, the Kremlin said. Both visits had been expected, although the dates had not previously been announced. — Reuters

#Kim Jong Un #North Korea #Russia #Ukraine #Vladimir Putin