Volodymyr Zelenskyy heads to Argentina to win developing nations’ support in war

PTI

Kyiv, December 10

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is heading to Buenos Aires to witness the swearing-in on Sunday of Argentina’s new president, Javier Milei, Zelenskyy’s office said.

It is the Ukrainian leader’s first-ever trip to Latin America as Kyiv continues to court support among developing nations for its 21-month-old fight against Russia’s invading forces.

A political outsider who has railed against what he calls entrenched official corruption in Argentina and promised to uproot the political establishment, Milei ran on a pro-Western foreign policy platform, repeatedly expressing distrust of Moscow and Beijing.

Zelenskyy phoned Milei shortly after the Argentinian’s electoral victory, thanking him for his “clear support for Ukraine” which he described in social media posts as “well-noticed and appreciated by Ukrainians”.

Zelenskyy and other senior Ukrainian officials have repeatedly presented Ukraine’s war against Russia as resistance against colonial aggression.

