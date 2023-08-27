 Wagner fighters face uncertain future sans Prigozhin : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Wagner fighters face uncertain future sans Prigozhin

Wagner fighters face uncertain future sans Prigozhin

Wagner fighters face uncertain future sans Prigozhin

Fighters of Wagner mercenary group have considerable presence in Africa. PTI



PTI

Moscow, August 26

The Wagner Group's presence extends from the battlegrounds of Syria to the deserts of sub-Saharan Africa, projecting the Kremlin's global influence with mercenaries accused of using brutal force and profiting from seized mineral riches.

Putin tells them to sign allegiance oath

  • President Vladimir Putin has ordered Wagner fighters to sign an oath of allegiance to the Russian state after a deadly plane crash believed to have killed Yevgeny Prigozhin
  • Putin signed the decree bringing in the change after the Kremlin said western suggestions that Prigozhin had been killed on its orders were an ‘absolute lie’

But that was under Yevgeny Prigozhin, who, in what may have been his final recruitment video, appeared in military fatigues from unidentified dry and dusty plains, boasting of Wagner “making Russia even greater on all continents”. A private jet carrying Prigozhin and his top lieutenants crashed northwest of Moscow on Wednesday, two months after he led an armed rebellion that challenged the authority of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The crash has raised questions about the future of the group.

In African countries where Wagner provided security against extremist organisations like Al-Qaeda and the ISIS, officials and commentators predicted Russia would likely maintain a presence, placing the mercenaries under new leadership.

Others, however, say Prigozhin built deep, personal connections that Moscow could find challenging to replace quickly. Africa is vitally important to Russia. This summer, Wagner helped secure a national referendum in the Central African Republic; it is a key partner for Mali’s army in battling armed rebels; and it contacted the military junta in Niger that wants its services following a coup.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Nation

Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan rover encounters 4-metre diameter crater on lunar surface, retraces path; ISRO releases fresh pictures

2
Chandigarh

Doctor dragged for 50 metres on car's bonnet in Panchkula; video surfaces

3
Chandigarh

Doctor couple from Mohali leads mid-air rescue of critical infant

4
Amritsar

SGPC raises objection to actor wearing kirpan in ‘objectionable manner’ in movie scene; threatens legal action

5
Punjab

Punjab cabinet approves reduction in discretionary grants of CM, ministers

6
India

Dalit woman stripped, son beaten to death by men over daughter's sexual harassment case

7
India

Russian President Putin dials PM Modi, says won't attend G20 summit

8
Haryana

Congress MLAs stage walkout from Haryana Assembly over demand for resignation by Sandeep Singh; CM Khattar refuses to act against him

9
India

Geetika Srivastava to be India's first woman chargé d'affaires in Pakistan

10
World

What an emotional moment as son stolen at birth meets Chilean mother for first time in 42 years

Don't Miss

View All
5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard a flight
India

5 AIIMS doctors revive 2-year-old girl aboard Bengaluru-Delhi flight

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon
Sports

The Humble Great: Neeraj Chopra's rise from a chubby village kid to Indian sporting pantheon

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture
Features

Built to last: The devastation in Himachal has brought the focus back on traditional architecture

Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

Top News

Major outage hit UK air traffic control systems, over 1,200 flights cancelled

Major outage hit UK air traffic control systems, over 1,200 flights cancelled

There are still 'significant delays' despite the issue being...

Delhi schoolteacher booked for making derogatory remarks in class

Delhi schoolteacher booked for making derogatory remarks in class

A complaint was filed following the incident last week

Monsoon fury: Punjab farmers to get Rs 6,800 per acre for damaged paddy seedlings

Monsoon fury: Punjab farmers to get Rs 6,800 per acre for damaged paddy seedlings

Here is why Eminem asks Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy to not use his music in presidential campaign

Here is why Eminem asks Indian-American Vivek Ramaswamy not to use his music in presidential campaign

Canadian PM to attend G20 summit

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau to attend G20 summit

Says disappointed that Ukraine not invited


Cities

View All

Drone sorties: Police register FIRs to nail drug smugglers

Drone sorties: Police register FIRs to nail drug smugglers

National Sports Day: Amritsar needs more facilities to hone sporting talent

Leadership should be open to ideas, says poet-scientist Gauhar Raza

Amritsar's retina surgeon Dr Veer Singh gets Rhett-Buckler award in USA

SGPC: 'Yaariyan 2' visuals against Sikh rehat maryada

Drug smugglers attack police team, 2 cops hurt

Drug smugglers attack police team in Bathinda, 2 cops hurt

THE TRIBUNE IMPACT: MC gets cracking, removes pvt fences from public parks

THE TRIBUNE IMPACT: MC gets cracking, removes pvt fences from public parks

PU POLLS: Cops list 92 ‘troublemakers’, tell them to furnish bonds

PU POLLS: No let-up in security on campus despite dip in violent incidents

Free travel facility for Chandigarh policemen in CTU buses

Sanitary official sacked, another suspended on repeated plaints

Delhi schoolteacher booked for making derogatory remarks in class

Delhi schoolteacher booked for making derogatory remarks in class

Two boys sexually assaulted by classmates in Delhi govt school

Supertech twin tower demolition: Year on, no action yet against erring officials

Delhi ex-MLA gets 4-month jail for ignoring court summons

108 ambulance proves lifesaver as staff help 2 women in labour

108 ambulance proves lifesaver as staff help 2 women in labour

Ensure use of treated water for construction works: ADC

Decks cleared for flights from Adampur airport

Man nabbed with 150-gm heroin

Jalandhar: 860 CAPF recruits get letters

Rs 40-crore boost to health infrastructure, 12 new projects completed in Ludhiana district

Rs 40-crore boost to health infrastructure, 12 new projects completed in Ludhiana district

Rainfall causes waterlogging, sewer overflow; motorists face traffic snarls in Ludhiana

Power supply hit in most areas in Ludhiana

Ludhiana gets 18.6 mm rainfall

Ward Watch Ward No 26: Overflowing sewers, lack of development trouble Ludhiana residents

Traffic hit as drug de-addiction centre workers hold protest

Traffic hit as drug de-addiction centre workers hold protest

More than 100 pass out of jail training school

Experts discuss challenges to Indian democracy

3 PSPCL officers suspended

Sports not a priority for Punjab's AAP govt: Anurag Thakur