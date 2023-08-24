 Wagner mercenary leader, Russian mutineer, 'Putin's chef': The many sides of Yevgeny Prigozhin : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Wagner mercenary leader, Russian mutineer, 'Putin's chef': The many sides of Yevgeny Prigozhin

Wagner mercenary leader, Russian mutineer, 'Putin's chef': The many sides of Yevgeny Prigozhin

Wagner mercenary leader, Russian mutineer, 'Putin's chef': The many sides of Yevgeny Prigozhin

Yevgeny Prigozhin. Reuters/File



Tallinn (Estonia), August 24

Yevgeny Prigozhin's fate has been entwined with the Kremlin for decades — as a trusted government contractor, and the head of the Wagner mercenary army that fought in Ukraine and has been blamed for doing Russia's dirty work in Syria and Africa.

But when he turned his men toward Moscow two months ago, many inside Russia and beyond started wondering just how long he could last after drawing the fury of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Prigozhin cut a deal with Putin and the leader of Belarus for a safe haven for himself and the men involved in the rebellion. He was reported to pop up periodically in Russia, and appeared in a recruitment video earlier this week.

But then on Wednesday Russia's civil aviation agency said he was aboard a plane that crashed north of Moscow, killing all 10 people on board.

Prigozhin was convicted of robbery and assault in 1981, and sentenced to 12 years in prison. When he got out, he opened a restaurant business in St. Petersburg in the 1990s. Putin was the city's deputy mayor at the time.

Prigozhin used that connection to develop a catering business and won lucrative Russian government contracts that earned him the nickname “Putin's chef.” He later expanded into other areas, including media and an infamous internet “troll factory” that led to his indictment in the U.S. for meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Wagner was first seen in action in eastern Ukraine soon after a separatist conflict erupted there in April 2014, in the weeks following Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula. At the time, Russia denied sending its own weapons and troops despite ample evidence to the contrary. The private Wagner army gave Moscow a degree of deniability.

Wagner personnel also deployed to Syria, where Russia supported President Bashar Assad's government in a civil war. In Libya, they fought alongside forces of commander Khalifa Hifter. The group has also operated in the Central African Republic and Mali.

But it wasn't until September 2022 that Prigozhin acknowledged founding, leading and financing Wagner. By then, his mercenaries — including men he'd recruited in Russian prisons — were fighting and dying by scores in Ukraine, especially in the shattered town of Bakhmut.

Reputation for Ruthlessness

Prigozhin fostered Wagner's reputation for ruthlessness, and the mercenaries have been accused by Western countries and U.N. experts of human rights abuses throughout Africa, including in Central African Republic, Libya and Mali.

A 2017 online video showed a group of armed people, reportedly Wagner contractors, torturing a Syrian and beating him to death with a sledgehammer before mutilating and burning his body.

In 2022, another video showed a former Wagner contractor beaten to death with a sledgehammer after he allegedly fled to the Ukrainian side and was repatriated.

Despite public outrage and demands for investigations, the Kremlin repeatedly turned a blind eye.

Wagner's Role in Ukraine

Wagner took an increasingly visible role in the Ukraine war as regular Russian troops suffered heavy attrition and lost territory in humiliating setbacks.

Prigozhin toured Russian prisons to recruit fighters, promising pardons if they survived a half-year tour of front line duty with Wagner.

In the interview in May, he claimed to have recruited 50,000 convicts, with about 35,000 men on the front lines at all times. He has also said he had lost more than 20,000 men -- half of them convicts -- in the battle for Bakhmut.

The U.S. has estimated Wagner had about 50,000 personnel fighting in Ukraine, including 10,000 contractors and 40,000 convicts.

Poking the Bear

Prigozhin claimed full credit in January for capturing the Donetsk region salt mining town of Soledar in Ukraine, and he accused the Russian Defense Ministry of trying to steal Wagner's glory. He repeatedly complained the Russian military failed to supply Wagner with sufficient ammunition to capture Bakhmut and threatened to pull out his men.

After the capture of Soldear, Prigozhin increasingly raised his public profile, for months boasting almost daily about Wagner's purported victories, sardonically mocking his enemies and complaining in profanity-laced diatribes about the military brass.

On June 23, he called for an armed uprising against the defense minister and headed from Ukraine toward Moscow with his mercenaries. His forces took control of the military headquarters in Rostov-on-Don, the city in southern Russia near the border with Ukraine, and continued their “march of justice," until stopping a mere 200 kilometers (120 miles) from the Russian capital.

Putin branded Prigozhin a traitor as the revolt unfolded. But the criminal case against the mercenary chief on rebellion charges was later dropped. Unusually, the Kremlin said Putin had a three-hour meeting with Prigozhin and Wagner Group commanders days after the rebellion.

Some number of Wagner mercenaries headed to Belarus, but the fate of both Prigozhin and his force remained unclear.

U.S. President Joe Biden recently suggested Prigozhin was a marked man.

“If I were he, I'd be careful what I ate. I'd keep my eye on my menu,” Biden said last month.

But the man who made his first fortune as a caterer was undaunted in his latest appearance on Monday, telling would-be Wagner recruits his organization was “making Russia even greater on all continents." (AP)

#Russia #Ukraine

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab put on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases

2
Nation

Moonshot: Chandrayaan-3 sends first image of 'flat' landing site on lunar surface after historic touchdown

3
Punjab

Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday

4
Trending

U-turn: After mocking India's moon mission, ex-Pak minister Fawad Chaudhry lauds Chandrayaan-3's successful landing

5
Ludhiana

Teacher dies as roof of Ludhiana school collapses

6
Himachal

Red alert in Himachal Pradesh for 2 days; zero visibility, heavy downpour, lightning as Shimla witnesses another terrifying night

7
World

NASA chief congratulates India and ISRO as Chandrayaan-3 lands on Moon

8
Nation

India on moon: Here's what happens after Vikram lander touches down

9
Nation

Chandrayaan-3 mission timeline: The journey to the moon so far

10
Himachal

Himachal: 12 killed in heavy rains, 700 roads blocked; MeT issues ‘red alert’ for 6 districts including Shimla

Don't Miss

View All
22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI
Punjab

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ‘Vikram’ lander just an hour away from historic moon touchdown
Nation

Moonshot: Chandrayaan-3 sends first image of 'flat' landing site on lunar surface after historic touchdown

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission
Nation

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission

Singapore National University appoints British Professor Jasjit Singh to raise appreciation of Sikh way of life internationally
Diaspora

Singapore National University appoints British professor Jasjit Singh to internationally raise appreciation of Sikh way of life

Punjab on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases
Punjab

Punjab put on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases

Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday
Punjab

Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday

‘Red' rain alert in Himachal Pradesh for 2 days: Zero visibility, heavy downpour, lightning as Shimla witnesses another terrifying night
Himachal

Red alert in Himachal Pradesh for 2 days; zero visibility, heavy downpour, lightning as Shimla witnesses another terrifying night

Explainer: Why are space agencies racing to the moon's south pole?
World

Explainer: Why are space agencies racing to the moon's south pole?

Top News

Rover Pragyan marks successful next stage; rolls out of Chandrayaan-3 lander; to roam around rocks and craters

'India took a walk on moon': Rover Pragyan marks successful next stage; rolls out of Chandrayaan-3 lander

Lunar odyssey Chandrayaan-3 lands safely: Minds that made mission possible

Lunar odyssey Chandrayaan-3 lands safely: Minds that made mission possible

Himachal rains: No food, no water; hundreds of people stranded as traffic jam stretches 5-10 km on Chandigarh-Manali highway

Himachal rains: No food, no water; hundreds of people stranded as traffic jam stretches 5-10 km on Chandigarh-Manali highway

Road connecting Kullu and Mandi has been damaged, alternativ...

Pong, Bhakra levels up, Punjab put on high alert

Pong, Bhakra levels up, Punjab put on high alert

Rain in catchment areas in HP may spell more trouble

10 shot, 2 killed in California bar shooting

5 dead, 6 hospitalised in California bar shooting

The shooter had been shot by deputies but the person's condi...


Cities

View All

Custodial death: Human rights panel seeks report from ADGP

Custodial death in Amritsar: Punjab Human rights panel seeks report from ADGP

200-foot breach at Sutlej plugged by Tarn Taran admn, Kar Sewa Sect Sarhali

3 held with 3.2 -kg heroin in Tarn Taran

3 cross-border smugglers nabbed with 41 kg heroin

526 gm of heroin seized in Gharinda

Give details of ~1K cr spent on IT Park, Purohit tells CHB

Give details of Rs 1K cr spent on IT Park, Purohit tells CHB

Lunar odyssey Chandrayaan-3 lands safely: Mohali lab made processor for Vikram lander

Three main carriageways for shorter route to airport

Administration restricts entry in UT water bodies

Chandigarh records 84mm rainfall in 24 hours

Bus conductor sexually assaults woman in Delhi, held

Bus conductor sexually assaults woman in Delhi, held

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Court indicts Sajjan Kumar in gurdwara burning case

2 killed in Noida factory explosion

Woman attacks delivery boy, held

‘Drive to clean Old Delhi to begin soon’

Baupur Mand battles flood aftermath

Baupur Mand battles flood aftermath

Wrongly held for smuggling of drugs in Pakistan: Kin of Shahkot youths

People told to stay away from Beas, low-lying areas

Court asks Jalandhar West MLA Sheetal Angural to compensate complainants for harassment

Farmers sit on indefinite dharna in Phagwara

Plan to revamp Dhandari Kalan railway station in dist finalised

Plan to revamp Dhandari Kalan railway station in district finalised

Ludhiana school building collapses, teacher dies

Ludhiana: Rs 100-cr scam unearthed in Panchayat Department

Education Department's tall claims fall flat as tragedy strikes Baddowal school

Poor sewerage, drainage main causes of concern in many areas

6 years on, govt to release varsity’s scholarship dues

6 years on, govt to release varsity’s scholarship dues

Naib Tehsildar of Bareta, Patwari arrested for forgery

India making its mark in world affairs: Ex-envoy

Students meet their role models

Teej celebrated at Mohindra College