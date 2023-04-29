Wang Yi meets Pak army chief

Beijing, April 28
Top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi on Friday reiterated China's continued support to its all-weather ally Pakistan which is facing grim political and economic turmoil as he met Pakistan army chief General Asim Munir, who is on his maiden visit.
He assured General Munir that China would support Pakistan in safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as in achieving unity, stability, development and prosperity. Pakistan’s military is a staunch defender of the China-Pakistan friend, Wang added.
