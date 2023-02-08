Want accountability for 26/11 perpetrators: US

ANI

Washington, February 7

Recalling the 26/11 Mumbai Terror attacks, the US State Department spokesman Ned Price said that the memories of the tragedy are still vivid and that Washington has continued to insist on accountability for the perpetrators.

He further said that the US has not only held the individual operatives ‘accountable’ who took so many innocent lives that day, but the terrorist groups that were behind this helped to orchestrate it as well.

“The memories of Mumbai attack are still vivid. They’re still vivid in India. They are still vivid in the United States as well,” he said.