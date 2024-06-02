War with China neither ‘imminent’ nor ‘unavoidable’: US Def Secy

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 1

Amid raging tensions in the South China Sea and around the Straits of Taiwan, US Defence Secretary Llyod Austin today said “war or a fight with China is neither imminent nor unavoidable”, and stressed on the importance of dialogue between him and his Chinese counterpart in avoiding “miscalculations and misunderstandings.”

Austin was speaking at the Shangri-La Dailogue (May 21-June 2) in Singapore.

The US defence secretary was asked if Washington and Beijing are talking closely to each other again, at the same time, Chinese coercive policies continue in the South China Sea, how will you manage this?

He said: “You’ve also heard me say a number of times that, you know, war or a fight with China is neither imminent, in my view, nor unavoidable.” Leaders of great power nations need to continue to work together to ensure that “we’re doing things to reduce the opportunities for miscalculation and misunderstandings”, he said.

“US relationship with China is a relationship based on competition. And, we’re not looking for a contentious relationship. If we have an open dialogue, we can address those issues in those channels. Referring his yesterday’s meeting with Chinese counterpart Admiral Dong Jun, Austin said: “Minister Dong and I had the ability to address some of those issues yesterday. I look forward to doing that going forward.”

When Austin and Dong met on the sidelines of the event yesterday, they mentioned about convening a crisis-communication working group by the end of the year.

Austin today told the audience that: “I told Minister Dong that if he calls me on an urgent matter, I will answer the phone. And, I certainly hope that he’ll do the same. And it’s that communication, I think, that will help to keep things in the right place. And help us move things towards greater stability and security in the region.”

The US, he said, will continue to work with countries in the region like the Philippines and others, to address their concerns and to ensure that their rights are protected, and they have access to their economic zones.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos was at the Shangri-La dialogue yesterday, and had spoken about the potential scenario of a Filipino citizen or service member being killed by Chinese activities in South China Sea, it would be interpreted as an act of war, and he anticipated that treaty allies would hold that to the same standard.

Today, Austin said: “Our commitment to the Mutual Defence Treaty (with the Philippines) is ironclad. No questions, no exceptions. Ironclad.”

