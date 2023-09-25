Washington set to allow visa-free travel to Israelis

Washington, September 24
The Biden administration is poised to admit Israel this week into an exclusive club that will allow its citizens to travel to the United States without a US visa despite Washington's ongoing concerns about the Israeli government's treatment of Palestinian Americans. US officials say an announcement of Israel's entry into the Visa Waiver Program is planned for late in the week, just before the end of the federal budget year on Saturday, which is the deadline for Israel's admission without having to requalify for eligibility next year.
The Department of Homeland Security administers the program, which currently allows citizens of 40 mostly European and Asian countries to travel to the US for three months without visas.
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is set to make the announcement on Thursday, shortly after receiving a recommendation from Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Israel be admitted, according to five officials familiar with the matter. — AP
