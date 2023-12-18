Watch: Giorgia Meloni says 'no place for Islam in Europe, will not allow Sharia law in Italy'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 18

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has said that Islamic culture and the values and rights of European civilisation have a "compatibility problem".

"I believe there is a problem of compatibility between Islamic culture or a certain interpretation of Islamic culture and the rights and values of our civilisation," she said.

"It does not escape my mind that most of the Islamic cultural centres in Italy are financed by Saudi Arabia."

She said, “I believe there is a problem of compatibility between Islamic culture and the values ​​and rights of our civilisation,” adding that she would not allow Sharia law to be implemented in Italy as "values ​​of our civilisation are different".

These controversial remarks from Meloni came while she was attending an event organised by her right-wing, ultra-conservative Brothers of Italy party. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and billionaire Elon Musk also attended the event.

Sharia law, commonly referred to as Islamic law, constitutes a set of principles and regulations rooted in the Quran and the Hadith, representing the foundational religious texts of Islam.

While in Italy, Sunak also held bilateral talks with counterpart Meloni during which tackling illegal migration was stated as a key area of discussion. With PTI inputs

